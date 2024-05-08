Online VR applications can be a privacy threat for kids and most parents are unaware of it

While a growing number of children and teens are using virtual reality (VR) apps, few parents have a clue about the extent of the security and privacy risks that are specific to such technologies and even fewer are taking active steps to address these threats by using parental controls built into the apps.

“In recent years we have seen an increase in the number of minors using VR apps that have social interaction elements, such as unintended self-disclosures of sensitive personal information and surveillance of a user’s biometric data,” warns SB Abhinaya, co-author of a research paper and a doctoral student in computer sciences at North Carolina State University.

The paper will be presented at the IEEE Symposium on Security and Privacy later in May in San Francisco, California. The paper was co-authored by Jiaxun Cao and Pardis Emami-Naeini of Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

“We wanted to see how much parents know about security and privacy risks associated with these VR apps and what they are currently doing to address those risks,” Abhinaya said. “These findings will help us identify areas where parents, technology designers, and policymakers could do more to enhance children’s security and privacy.”

For the study, researchers conducted in-depth interviews with 20 parents of children under the age of 18 at home who use VR apps. The interviews were designed to document what sort of risks parents perceived regarding VR apps, what strategies the parents used to protect their children’s security and privacy regarding VR apps, and which VR stakeholders the parents felt were responsible for protecting children who use them.

Parental concerns on child VR use

“We found that parents were mostly worried about physiological development issues like VR damaging children’s eyesight or children injuring themselves while using the apps,” Abhinaya said.

“There were also concerns that children would interact with people online who would be a bad influence on them,” added Prof. Anupam Das, co-author of the paper. “In terms of privacy, there were concerns that children might reveal too much information about themselves to strangers online. VR technologies capture a tremendous amount of data on user movement, which can be used to infer information ranging from a user's height to medical conditions,” Das stated.

“We found that parents did not seem too worried about data surveillance or data collection by the VR companies and app developers; they were more worried about risks of self-disclosure in social VR apps,” Abhinaya said. “The vast majority were not concerned about it.”

“VR technologies capture a tremendous amount of data on user movement, which can be used to infer information ranging from a user’s height to medical conditions,” Das noted. “VR technologies also capture a user’s voice, and there are some concerns that voice recordings could be misused. For example, voice recordings might be manipulated with generative AI tools to create fake recordings. Only one parent was concerned about potential misuse of voice recordings.”

When it came to risk-management strategies, the study found parents were having conversations with their children about being safe and not sharing personal information online. Many parents were also sharing VR accounts with their children so that they could monitor their children’s VR app use, but very few were making use of parental controls that were built into the VR technologies.

“Most parents were aware that the controls existed, they just weren’t activating them,” Abhinaya warned. “In some cases, parents felt their children were more tech-savvy than themselves and wanted to give their kids autonomy regarding VR usage. This was particularly the case for teens. But in some cases, parents didn’t make use of the controls due to technical challenges.”

While parents felt they had the primary responsibility for protecting their children against risks associated with VR use, they thought VR companies should incorporate usable parental controls to help parents reduce risks. In addition, parents felt policymakers should stay abreast of emerging technologies to create or modify laws and regulations that protect children online. Lastly, parents felt that schools have a role to play in teaching children how to navigate these new technologies safely.

“It is essential for parents to experience and understand VR before they let their children use it, to get a sense of the security and privacy risks VR may pose,” Das concluded. “However, while parents serve as the first line of defense for protecting children against these risks in VR, it is imperative for other stakeholders such as educators, developers, and policymakers to take proactive steps to ensure the comprehensive protection of children in VR environments.”