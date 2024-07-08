Being an ancient Egyptian scribe had serious health repercussions, study finds

Ancient Egyptian scribes had higher rates of osteoarthritis and joint conditions due to repetitive and stationary work, a study published late last month in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Scientific Reports revealed.

The study provided insights from skeletons uncovered in Abusir, an ancient Egyptian archaeological pyramid complex.

Many studies on the remains of ancient Egyptian scribes have focused on their titles, statues, and methods of writing, however, a recent study measured how the daily tasks scribes took on directly affected their skeletal structure. The study investigated whether the repetitive tasks and postures involved in scribal work left marks on their bones and musculature.

For comparison in the study, lower-status individuals from the Third Millenium B.C., buried at Abusir, were examined alongside higher-ranked scribes as a control group, as the former population did not regularly perform specific repetitive tasks and stationary postures.

The study showed a statistically significant contrast between the lower-status skeletons and scribes, specifically in degenerative joint conditions.

The study revealed that master scribes show higher rates of degenerative abnormalities, most commonly in the cervical area. Archaeologists were able to ascertain that the position scribes took on while writing—bending their heads down—damaged neck bones in the area crucial for supporting the head.

Notable differences were measured in the osteoarthritic changes among the scribes as opposed to the reference group, including obvious markings caused by continuous strain on the neck and upper spine, clearly attributed to working positions.

Another distinct finding was the irregularly high occurrence of osteoarthritis among scribes in the temporomandibular joint (TMJ). This condition most likely arose from the tedious tasks such as biting and chewing motions involved in assembling pens to write.

The study also noted significant osteoarthritis changes in the shoulder and upper limb areas of the scribes, specifically affecting joints and muscle attachment sites linked with writing tasks. These discoveries emphasize the effects of everyday tasks on distinct skeletal changes, highlighting the overlooked hazards of being a scribe.