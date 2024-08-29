The alchemist of innovation: Prof. Muhammad Y. Bashouti’s pioneering research at BGU

In the quiet corridors of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev’s Sde Boker campus, where cutting-edge meets unconventional, remarkable alchemical experiments occur. Assistant Prof. Muhammad Y. Bashouti is at the forefront of an extraordinary blend of chemistry, physics, and engineering. His lab is not just a place of research but a crucible of innovation, where traditional boundaries between disciplines dissolve to give rise to groundbreaking technologies.

Bashouti’s journey to this point was as diverse as his research. “I started my academic career at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where I did my BSc in chemistry at the Givat Ram Campus.” His thirst for knowledge and discovery soon led him to the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, where he embarked on a direct PhD track, a unique program that combines a master’s and a doctorate in a single, cohesive study. ‘IT’S NOT just a lab experiment; it’s a glimpse into a sustainable future.’ (Credit: Dani Machlis/BGU)

This journey into the depths of physical chemistry was just the beginning. After earning his PhD, the professor’s career took him to the prestigious Max Planck Institute in Germany, a haven for the world’s most promising researchers. After six years of profound research, first as a postdoctoral researcher in clinical engineering and later as a principal investigator (PI) in the physics of light, Bashouti returned to Israel.

“Eventually, I felt the need to come back – to go home,” he recalled. “After a year of various interviews and discussions, I chose to join BGU in October 2016.” Since then, he has been at the helm of a lab that is as multidisciplinary as it is innovative, pioneering new technologies with far-reaching applications.

ONE OF the most remarkable areas of research in Bashouti’s lab is nanotechnology, particularly in understanding and manipulating the surfaces of materials at nanoscale: a millionth of a millimeter. His research focuses specifically on the changes and processes at every material’s surface. PROF. BASHOUTI remains driven by curiosity and passion. (Credit: Wolfgang Motzafi-Haller)

“Each material has its own surface, and this surface becomes even more important when we examine the material at the nano level,” he explained. “At the nano range, materials exhibit new physical and chemical properties.”Bashouti used gold as a striking example: “Gold, as we know it, is yellow in color. But when you reduce it to the nanoscale, this element begins to showcase different colors – red, blue, orange, and even green. By controlling the size and shape of these nanogold particles, we can design these new colors – and, more importantly, new physical and chemical properties.”

This ability to manipulate materials at the nano level opens up a world of possibilities, from new sensing technologies to advances in energy conversion. A fascinating development from the professor’s lab is creating a revolutionary gold layer that conducts light and enhances electrical fields. This innovative material has paved the way for new sensing technologies.

“We’ve developed a sensor that can detect molecules in the environment with unprecedented accuracy,” he noted.The research implications are vast, particularly in developing sensors that are not only sensitive but versatile. “Imagine a small, hand-held device that can instantly analyze the contents of food, water, or even air for pollutants or specific chemicals,” he envisioned. “Current technologies, like gas chromatography or mass spectrometry, are sophisticated and expensive. Our sensors, which are less than the size of a finger, can achieve similar results instantly and at a fraction of the cost.”

THE JOURNEY from basic research to real-world applications is one that Bashouti never expected to take. “When I began this research, I never thought it would lead to practical applications,” he admitted. “I was focused on the science itself, the fundamental principles. But now we have two start-ups, with a third on the way, and they are all a testament to the power of multidisciplinary research.

"In my lab, we speak four scientific languages – chemistry, physics, engineering, and biology," the nano researcher explained. "This unique combination allows us to approach problems from different angles and develop solutions that are truly innovative." This approach is not without its challenges. "It demands a lot of energy and time, and it's not easy," he admitted. "But it also makes the work incredibly rewarding. There are still many undiscovered phenomena, and that drives me to keep exploring."

Bashouti attributes the team’s expertise in multiple scientific languages to another exciting development – figuring out how to turn gold into a magnet. “By engineering the surface of the gold and making changes at the atomic level,” he explained, “the material became a magnet,” a testament to the unprecedented development he has achieved with his colleagues.

One of the most exciting applications of his research is energy conversion. His team has developed methods to optimize surfaces for energy applications, such as splitting water to produce hydrogen or reducing CO2 to create fuel. “Imagine a car powered by sustainable energy,” he said. “It’s not just a lab experiment; it’s a glimpse into a sustainable future.” This blend of fundamental research and real-world applications is what makes Prof. Bashouti’s work at BGU so groundbreaking. “We are not just leaders in surface science; we are innovators in how this science can be applied to serve humanity.”

Among the talented researchers and students working in his lab are Dr. Awad Shalabny; Dr. Sumesh Sadhujan; Prof. Zhang Lu; Dr. Prakash Natarajan; Sherina Harilal; Amro Sweedan; Kefan Zhang; Ayat Asleh; Randa Assadi; Yihang Mao; Tabea Heckenthaler; Lina Qaddah; and Abedallah Abu-Backer. Their diverse expertise and backgrounds contribute to the innovative spirit that defines the lab’s work.

The professor also shared that one of his students, Adi Vital-Kaploun, was tragically killed in her home on Oct. 7. He later decided, in collaboration with her parents, to name his new lab in her honor; it is set to be initiated this Oct. 7 as a tribute to her memory.

AS BASHOUTI looks to the future, he remains driven by the same curiosity and passion that has guided his career from Jerusalem to the Max Planck Institute and to BGU. “There is still so much to discover,” he said with a smile, “and as long as there are new questions to answer, I will keep searching for those answers.”

In a world where the challenges of sustainability, health, and technology are increasingly complex, the work being done in Prof. Bashouti’s lab offers not just solutions but hope. Through his innovative approach to materials science, he is expanding the frontiers of knowledge and creating technologies that have the potential to change the world. And in doing so, he continues to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers to dream big, think creatively, and never stop exploring.

Bashouti believes that science transcends borders and religions, uniting people in their shared goal of contributing to humanity. “Scientists study the exact science, regardless of where they come from or what religious rationale unites them in contributing to humanity. However, religions have always urged every person to learn.”

Looking at the scriptures, his favorite quotes from both the Bible and the Quran express the human spirit’s longing for knowledge. This universal pursuit drives the collaborative spirit within his lab, which in turn produces groundbreaking research.

This article was written in collaboration with Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.