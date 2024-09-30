Adams Fellowship Program empowers Israeli doctoral students amid global challenges

Each year, the Adams Fellowship Program, endowed by the Adams Family Foundation from Canada and administered by the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities, grants fellowships to doctoral students in the natural sciences, the life sciences, engineering, mathematics, data science, and computer science.

On Sunday, the Adams Fellowship Program granted fellowships to 16 doctoral students, covering its commitments to both the successful candidates of 2024 as well as students granted Adams Fellowships in 2023, given that the 2023 ceremony was postponed in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre. The ceremony was held during the annual Adams Seminar presided by Sylvan Adams, a Giving Pledge signatory who now lives in Israel, together with the Adams Committee Chairman, Prof. Moshe Oren, and the immediate past president of the Israel Academy, Prof. Nili Cohen.

Each recipient will receive a stipend of NIS 100,000 per year during their tenure of doctoral studies at Israeli Universities, as well as an additional stipend of $3,000 per year to travel abroad for professional advancement.

Prof. David Harel, current president of the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities, stated, “In these uncertain times, as we observe increasing signs of academic isolation directed toward Israeli scientists and research institutions, it is more important than ever to reaffirm our commitment to the universal values of science: collaboration, innovation, and the pursuit of knowledge for the betterment of humanity. The newly awarded Adams Fellows represent the pinnacle of academic excellence, embodying the future of Israeli science. We are deeply grateful to the Adams Family for their unwavering support through the Adams Fellowships, which continue to empower the next generation of Israeli researchers.”

Sylvan Adams, Israeli-Canadian businessman and philanthropist, said, "Over the past few decades, Israel has transformed itself into the Start-Up Nation of the world. Now, more than ever, as we near the one-year anniversary of the October 7 pogrom, we must continue to strengthen Israeli society and support the next generation of Israeli innovators. With groundbreaking research leading to world-class innovation and technology, we will build bridges that connect the Jewish State to the entire world. I am honored to continue the annual Adams Fellowship program, providing full financial support to graduate students in the sciences studying at Israeli universities, which my late father, Marcel, initiated 20 years ago."

The keynote speaker of the Adams Seminar was Prof. Amnon Shashua, president & CEO of Mobileye and professor of Computer Science at the Hebrew University, who delivered a fascinating lecture on “The Excitement and Danger in Modern AI.” During his keynote address, he said, “I believe that the world of artificial general intelligence is not farfetched; it’s around the corner, and it’s very exciting. I have faith in the young generation of Israelis – they’re primed to drive the next wave of breakthroughs in AI tech. Now more than ever, we need to back their potential to keep Israel a global hub for innovation and start-ups.”

This article was written in cooperation with Sylvan Adams.