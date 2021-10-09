The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Science

Electric brain stimulation may prevent falls in the elderly - study

TAU researchers discovered that the non-invasive, mild stimulation of a specific brain area in older adults improves their ability to maintain their balance while carrying out other tasks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 9, 2021 02:02
An elderly man walking in Jerusalem wearing a COVID-19 mask (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
An elderly man walking in Jerusalem wearing a COVID-19 mask
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Non-invasive, mild stimulation of a specific brain area in older adults improves their ability to maintain their balance and walk safely while carrying out other cognitively demanding tasks, according to a new study conducted by researchers from Tel Aviv University.
The researchers, led by Prof. Jeffrey Hausdorff of the Sackler Faculty of Medicine, the Sagol School of Neuroscience and the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, and Dr. Brad Manor at Harvard Medical School, tested 57 people over the age of 70
Each of them was tested with four different treatments: sham, designed not to have any influence at all, but to rule out any placebo effects, stimulation of a cognitive area of the brain (DLPFC) that is responsible for dividing attention, stimulation of a sensory-motor area of the brain that contributes to the regulation of walking and simultaneous stimulation of both areas – motor and cognitive – together. Each treatment included non-invasive stimulation using a very low-intensity electric current for 20 minutes. Immediately upon the conclusion of the treatment, the walking and standing sway of each subject was evaluated, with and without the request to also perform a cognitive task. 
The results showed that stimulation of the cognitive area, whether alone or together with the stimulation of the motor area, reduced the negative effects of the cognitive task on walking and standing stability by about 50%. On the other hand, stimulation of the sensory-motor area alone and sham stimulation did not improve the subjects’ performance. The investigators explained that, since the stimulation is gentle, it does not activate brain neurons but only increases their excitability, which then facilitates the ability of the patient to activate those neurons in his or her brain.
"Dual tasking that involves walking while simultaneously carrying out a cognitive task, like talking on a cellphone or with a companion, occurs frequently throughout the day," Professor Hausdorff explained. "The concurrent performance of two tasks requires the ability to split attention. We know that among older people, difficulties performing another task while walking or standing reflect an existing and/or a potential problem concerning both functions, as well as an increased risk of falling. A fall can have many severe and undesirable consequences for older adults. We sought to examine the benefits of very low intensity, non-invasive electrical stimulation of various parts of the brain, hoping that this might improve their ability to perform both tasks simultaneously in a safer manner."
Image of the results from the experiment conducted by TAU researchers. (credit: COURTESY/TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)Image of the results from the experiment conducted by TAU researchers. (credit: COURTESY/TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
"This treatment is safe, and we hope that, in time, people will be able to undergo self-treatment in their own homes," he said. "Additionally, we foresee the possibility of combining this type of therapy with exercise and other modes of intervention that can help to improve walking, to enhance thinking, and to reduce the risk of falls. There is evidence that combined therapy could prove to be the most effective solution, but further research is required to examine this."
The study team included investigators from Harvard University, research and medical institutions in the US and Spain and the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov). The study was published in the Annals of Neurology, the journal of the American Neurological Association. The research was funded by a grant from the US-Israel Binational Science Foundation.


Tags elderly Ichilov Hospital Brain
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Medical interns highlight Israel's health system problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Biden administration ups pressure on Israel to crack down on China

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

Who lost the Yom Kippur War?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

UNRWA’s deceitful ploys to stifle Israeli truth-telling - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Facebook outage and outrage

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by