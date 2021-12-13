The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Experimental HIV vaccine based on mRNA safe for animals - study

The mRNA-based HIV vaccine is the same platform technology used in COVID-19 vaccines. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2021 03:30

Updated: DECEMBER 13, 2021 03:46
Vials representing the mRNA coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate developed by Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG) are seen displayed at its booth at the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 3, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO)
Vials representing the mRNA coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate developed by Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG) are seen displayed at its booth at the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 3, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO)
An experimental HIV vaccine, based on mRNA, is reportedly safe for animals such as mice and non-human primates, according to a study by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the National Institute of Health.
The peer-reviewed study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, states that the vaccine prompted the desired antibody and cellular immune responses against an HIV-like virus.
 
“This experimental mRNA vaccine combines several features that may overcome shortcomings of other experimental HIV vaccines and thus represents a promising approach,” said NIAID Director Anthony Fauci, who also co-authored the study.
The vaccine delivers instructions to making Env and Gag. muscle cells, which are two key HIV proteins. 
PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications. (credit: EUAN ROCHA/REUTERS)PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications. (credit: EUAN ROCHA/REUTERS)
Two injections of the mRNA vaccine induce neutralizing antibodies in studies with mice, which led to the conclusion that it can induce neutralizing antibodies in all animals.  


