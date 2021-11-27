The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Extreme heat may impact younger people more than elderly - study

This information is reportedly only being uncovered now because previous studies had only looked at hospitalizations among older adults.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 27, 2021 04:08
The newly uncovered 300-seat theater at Herodion. (photo credit: LINDA GRADSTEIN)
The newly uncovered 300-seat theater at Herodion.
(photo credit: LINDA GRADSTEIN)
Adults aged between 18-64 are reportedly at a higher risk to visit the emergency room as a result of extreme heat, compared to those over the age of 75, according to a peer-reviewed study by the Boston University School of Medicine and the University of British Columbia.
The study, which was published in the British Medical Journal on Thursday, states that extreme heat poses an increasing threat to people due to the effects of climate change, as more days of extreme heat are expected to become more frequent.
Days of extreme heat have the strongest association with visits to the emergency amongst those aged 18-64, with a higher risk of visits for heat-related illnesses and mental disorders.
Dr. Kate Weinberger, an assistant professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, states that this may be due to the possibility that younger people are more likely to be working outdoors or participating in outdoor recreation.
Weinberger states that younger adults may not realize that they may be at risk, and emphasizes the importance to inform people about the dangers of extreme heat.
People visit a beach along the coast of the Mediterranean Sea during a heatwave in Israel as restrictions following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around the country, in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 17, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)People visit a beach along the coast of the Mediterranean Sea during a heatwave in Israel as restrictions following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around the country, in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 17, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
This information is reportedly only being uncovered now because other studies had only looked at hospitalizations among older adults, while this study looked at emergency department visits among adults of all ages.
Other results concluded that heat may be even more dangerous in areas such as Canada with cooler climates because they are less adapted to extreme heat.


Tags scientific study climate change heat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

On day for ending violence against women, we need less talk, more action

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

How can Hanukkah evict the darkness of the technological invasion?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
2

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
4

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.
5

11-year-old finds ‘Holy Jerusalem’ silver coin likely minted in the Temple

The girl who found the coin, Liel Krutokop.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by