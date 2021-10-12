The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Science

Hebrew U researchers find new way to explore white matter in brain

A neurological study developed a new method to analyze samples of the brain’s white matter, which was previously difficult to study and map out neurologically. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 12, 2021 05:26
Top left: Results from running Nissel ST technique on a single slice from a human hemisphere. We can see the nerve fiber orientation map (the orientation is color-coded according to the half-circle on the right). Top right: Enlarged view of the nerve fiber orientation map in the white-matter tract (photo credit: Roey Schurr)
Top left: Results from running Nissel ST technique on a single slice from a human hemisphere. We can see the nerve fiber orientation map (the orientation is color-coded according to the half-circle on the right). Top right: Enlarged view of the nerve fiber orientation map in the white-matter tract
(photo credit: Roey Schurr)
A Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) neurological study which develops a new method of analyzing samples of the brain’s white matter, something that was previously difficult to do, was published in the peer-reviewed journal Science last Thursday.
The study was led by Prof. Aviv Mezer and Dr. Roey Schurr.
Students at the Mount Scopus campus of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem earlier this year. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)Students at the Mount Scopus campus of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem earlier this year. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Mezer and Schurr describe that by using the nearly 140-year-old “Nissl Stain Method”, which is ubiquitous in the study of neurons in the human brain, they can more easily inspect cells in the white matter, which is mostly made up of nerve fibers and a group of cells known as glia.
The HU team is the first to use Nissl stained brain slices to reveal fiber pathways in white matter.
This new technique, named “Nissl-ST” (Nissl-based Structure Tensor) by HU researchers, can be applied to any brain slices that have undergone Nissl staining. Nissl staining is also widely available and universally used, so this breakthrough in white matter research will help research teams across the globe unearth their own discoveries. 
The new method was discovered when, during Schurr’s tenure in Prof. Mezer's lab as a doctoral student, he decided to look at some pictures of Nissl-stained brain tissue. To his surprise, he noticed that the glial cells formed a pattern of short rows, seemingly aligning with the local nerve fibers.
"It was just curiosity," explains Schurr. "Textbooks are full of illustrations, but I wanted to understand what the white matter of the brain actually looked like."
Schurr and Mezer then realized that by using simple image processing tools, they could utilize the patterned cell structure to uncover the white-matter architecture.
"I was amazed when we first applied this technique to a Nissl-stained slice of the brain,” Prof. Mezer added. “We immediately recognized it as an important piece of the puzzle that scientists have been searching for in the study of white matter.”
"The application of Nissl-ST,"  says Mezer, "has great potential for future studies of white matter in normal brain development, (as well as) aging and pathological states that affect white matter, such as neurodegeneration and schizophrenia.”


Tags Hebrew University israeli science scientific study
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Stern's anonymous complaints gaffe - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder

The war Israel must fight

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yaakov Hagoel

The era of aliyah is not over

 By YAAKOV HAGOEL
Gil Troy

Harris fails by trying to please both sides - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by