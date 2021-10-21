Israeli startup creates first antimicrobial basketball net

'Aviv', a new sports equipment innovation and apparel company, recently announced the launch of the first-ever moisture-wicking and antimicrobial basketball net. Traditional basketball nets have not changed in over 130 years, though the game itself has evolved significantly during that time.

With the new 'Aviv Net', players no longer need to handle a gross and slippery ball, enabling them to play smarter, safer, and better. During these dangerous COVID-19 times, the new net provides coaches, facilities, and leagues a way to better ensure the health and safety of athletes.

The Aviv Net employs patent-pending technology that dramatically dries the ball from sweat and cleans bacteria from the ball’s surface every time the ball goes through the hoop. This means players will have a decreased risk of coming in contact with harmful bacteria and be able to play with a far less slippery ball than usual, ultimately improving ball handling and shooting.

NBA teams, Euroleague teams, and D1 college basketball programs are currently beta-testing the nets on their home courts, with promising outcomes.

Longtime NBA star and coach Ed Pinckney said, “This is one of the smartest inventions I’ve seen in my many years in basketball. This net is going to become a must-have for teams and will become the performance standard everyone expects going forward.”

AVIV FOUNDER Tamir Goodman (credit: COURTESY OF TAMIR GOODMAN)

The Aviv Net was recently used in Hapoel Jerusalem’s FIBA Basketball Champions League game earlier this month. Jerusalem player Thon Maker was particularly impressed with the net’s impact on his play. “I loved this net and definitely noticed a difference.”

The founder of Aviv, Tamir Goodman, is a former professional basketball player, entrepreneur, coach, educator, and innovator. Goodman recognized a very common frustration among basketball players while playing and coaching – the ball was always sweaty and gross, constantly slipping out of players' hands.

“After hearing this complaint countless times on and off the court, I knew there had to be a solution,” said Goodman. “I wanted to fix this common problem and improve athletes’ relationship with the game.”

Aviv’s Net is currently available for pre-sale orders on its e-commerce site (www.avivsports.com). Aviv plans to launch other game-changing equipment concepts, as well as an apparel line in the near future.