7 Best Baby Bath Seats of 2024

Take it from me - bathtime with your baby can be absolutely magical. But when concerns about slips, safety, and your little one’s comfort get in the way, the magic is ruined. I remember when I found the right bath seat for my little guy - it changed our bathtime routine completely. Just like that, bathtime became the best time of the day, and we never looked back. Of course, there are lots of important features to consider. Secure harnesses, strong suction cups, (and a cute, colorful design never hurts, does it…) Through thorough research and personal experience, I’ve identified the safest, most user-friendly bath seat options, so you can experience that bathtime magic. Bid farewell to bathtime stress and usher in a new era of comfort and confidence. With different designs and features to choose from, you can find the perfect fit for your little one's needs.

1 Blooming Bath Lotus Baby Bath Seat Blooming Bath Lotus Baby Bath Seat View on Amazon Bath time just got easier (and cuter!) with this blooming baby bath seat. Ideal for newborns up to 6 months old, this soft, plush platform is gentle on your little one's skin. Its unique flower design provides a secure cradle for your baby, so they'll be comfy and cozy during bath time. And for those tricky newborn messes, just pop this bath seat in the washing machine when needed for easy clean-up. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Soft and comfortable ✙ Easy to clean ✙ Anti-skid base – May take time to dry

2 Summer Infant My Baby Bath Seat Summer Infant My Baby Bath Seat View on Amazon This baby bath seat has a strong backrest to keep your little one comfy and safe in the tub. Secured with suction cups, this bath seat stays put while your baby enjoys their bath time, with drain holes for quick drying. It's modern gray color looks great in any bathroom, and it's small enough to tuck away when not in use. Watch your little one's love for bathtime grow as they play independently with this top-rated bath seat. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Secure suction cups ✙ Backrest for assisted sitting ✙ Easy setup and storage – Suction cups may slip

3 Regalo Baby Bath Seat Regalo Baby Bath Seat View on Amazon Safe, stylish, and affordable, this baby bath seat offers great support and balance, ensuring your little one sits comfortably during bath time. It has a strong suction cup system, keeping the seat firmly in place so you can breathe a sigh of relief as your little one plays. Its drain holes make cleaning up after bath time easy breezy. This white and grey seat easily matches any bathroom decor, but it can be tucked away when not in use. With its award-winning design, this bath seat is a must-have for any parent seeking a safer and more comfortable bathtime routine for their baby. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Strong and secure suction cups ✙ Includes drain holes ✙ Easy to install – Leg holes may be tight for some babies

4 Superb Sports Baby Bath Seat Superb Sports Baby Bath Seat View on Amazon Designed for babies six months and up, this seat includes a non-slip mat that keeps your little one securely in place while sitting in the tub. With sturdy suction cups to keep the seat in place, you can rest assured your baby is safe and sound during bath time. Easy to clean and made from durable materials, this seat will last through countless baths. Please note that this seat is not compatible with textured tubs. If you’re eager to make bathtime more fun for the whole family, look no further than this baby bath seat. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Non-slip mat ✙ Includes four suction cups ✙ BPA-free – Not suitable for textured tubs

5 Summer Infant Deluxe Baby Bath Seat Summer Infant Deluxe Baby Bath Seat View on Amazon With three different reclining positions, this seat can easily shift to your little one’s needs. Compact and lightweight, this seat can move between the sink or bathtub easily. With a sturdy, non-slip base, you can rest assured your little one will stay put the whole bath through. And don’t worry about clean-up - this easy-to-clean fabric is any parent's best friend! Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Three reclining position ✙ Compact and foldable design ✙ Easy to clean – No side support

6 BabyBond Baby Bath Seat - Grey BabyBond Baby Bath Seat - Grey View on Amazon This baby bath seat offers two modes - sitting and lying - to accommodate infants of different ages. With 3-speed adjustment options, you can customize the bath experience for your little one and make it as comfortable as possible. Safety is a top priority with this product, as it comes with powerful suction cups that keep the seat securely in place. The washable pillow adds an extra layer of comfort for your baby and can be easily cleaned. When not in use, this seat can be folded and hung for convenient storage. Plus, the sleek grey design will complement any bathroom decor. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 2 different sitting and lying modes ✙ Includes silicone pillow ✙ Powerful suction cups – High upfront cost

7 BATUBEAT Baby Bath Seat - Grey BATUBEAT Baby Bath Seat - Grey View on Amazon This collapsible and space-saving baby bath seat is designed for infants aged 6 months and older. Equipped with four suction cups, it securely fastens to the bathtub, preventing slips or accidents. Conveniently, this seat includes a baby bath thermometer for easy water temperature monitoring and three engaging baby bath toys for added fun. The sleek grey color of the seat complements modern bathroom decor with a stylish touch. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes baby bath thermometer ✙ Compact and foldable design ✙ Strong suction cups – Lacks side support

FAQ

Q: At what age can a baby use a baby bath seat?

A: While guidelines may vary, most pediatricians recommend waiting until your little one can sit up unassisted, typically around 6 months old, before introducing a baby bath seat. This ensures better stability and reduces the risk of accidents. Always supervise your baby during bath time, regardless of their age or the equipment used.

Q: How do I make sure my baby is safe in a baby bath seat?

A: To keep your baby safe in a bath seat, choose one with strong straps and sturdy construction. Always place it securely in the tub and never leave your baby alone during bath time. Check the seat regularly for any damage. These steps ensure a safe bathing experience for your little one.

Q: Can a baby bath seat be used in any bathtub or sink?

A: While most baby bath seats are versatile, it's essential to ensure compatibility with your bathtub or sink. Measure the dimensions of your bathing area and compare them to the seat's specifications. Additionally, consider the material and shape of your tub or sink to ensure a snug and safe fit. Always follow the manufacturer's guidelines for usage to prioritize your baby's safety.

Q: How do I clean a baby bath seat?

A: Maintaining cleanliness in your baby's bath seat is crucial for their well-being. Start by rinsing off any soap or residue after each use. For deeper cleaning, wipe down the seat with a mild detergent and warm water. Ensure thorough drying to prevent mold or mildew growth. Refer to the manufacturer's instructions for specific care guidelines tailored to your seat's materials.

Q: Can a baby bath seat be used as a substitute for adult supervision during bath time?

A: While a baby bath seat can offer support and stability, it should never replace adult supervision during bath time. Accidents can happen unexpectedly, and direct oversight ensures your baby's safety. Always remain within arm's reach of your child, ready to assist or intervene if needed. Remember, nothing substitutes for vigilant parental presence when it comes to your baby's well-being in the water.

Joslyn Valente

Joslyn Valente is a trends and cultures writer with a background in political science. From international political reports to advice pieces on market trends for large scale companies, writing brings Joslyn to life. Born and raised in North Carolina, USA, you can now find Joslyn blissfully adjusting to new motherhood in the Netherlands with her partner and son. When Joslyn isn’t writing, she’s reading Eric Carle board books to her baby or cycling through the Dutch countryside.