Best Quilting Fabrics for 2024

Our Top Picks

Let me guess: You're already shoulder-deep in the wonderful world of quilting. Let's talk shop. As someone who's spent countless hours hunched over a sewing machine, I get it—finding the perfect quilting fabric can be like searching for a needle in a haystack. From vibrant prints to cozy textures, the options are endless, but the struggle is real. But don't worry, because I'm here to help you navigate the maze of choices and uncover the gems that will take your quilting game to the next level. So grab your cup of tea, cozy up, and let's unravel the mysteries of quilting fabrics together!

1 Lenailin Quilting Fabric Lenailin Quilting Fabric View on Amazon With multiple styles and colors to choose from, you can unleash your creativity and bring your sewing projects to life using this quilting fabric. Whether you're into arts and crafts, DIY projects, or sewing, this fabric is perfect for a wide range of applications, including quilting, patchwork, and scrapbooking. Plus, it's beginner-friendly, making it ideal for those just starting out in the world of quilting. Plus, the convenience of ready-to-use fabric squares will allow you to let your imagination run wild as you mix and match different patterns and colors to create unique designs. Whether you're making a quilt, pillow, or other sewing project, this quilting fabric is sure to impress. With rich colors, you'll have everything you need to bring your vision to life. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-quality cotton fabric ✙ Precut for convenience ✙ Variety of solid colors – Fabric frays along the edges

2 Hanjunzhao Yellow Quilting Fabric Hanjunzhao Yellow Quilting Fabric View on Amazon Crafted from 100% cotton and eco-friendly twill prints, these dense and soft quilting fabrics are a delight to work with. Each bundle includes 8 fat quarters measuring 18 inches by 22 inches that give you ample material for your creative projects. The bright and happy yellow color combo theme is perfect for adding a pop of color to any sewing or crafting project. Whether you're creating apparel, home décor items, or quilts, these specially designed fabrics are sure to beautify your creations. Let your imagination run wild and bring your vision to life with this vibrant and versatile fabric bundle. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Vibrant yellow color ✙ Easy to cut and sew ✙ Versatile for various crafts – The fabric is not cut with pinking shears

3 Haawooky Cotton Quilting Fabric Haawooky Cotton Quilting Fabric View on Amazon If you're a DIY enthusiast looking for versatility and convenience, the 180-piece cotton quilting fabric bundle will be a dream come true. The range of patterns offered in this bundle will provide endless inspiration for your quilting, sewing, and scrapbooking projects. Each fabric square, is crafted from 100% cotton to ensure both durability and softness for your creations. Say goodbye to tedious cutting and hello to instant creativity with these pre-cut quilt squares. This bundle is perfect for on-the-go crafting or organized storage in your crafting space. Whether you're a seasoned quilter or a beginner crafter, this fabric bundle is sure to take your projects to new heights of creativity and style. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 180 pieces ✙ Pre-cut ✙ Versatile – Some squares are uneven

4 Jelly Roll Quilting Fabric Jelly Roll Quilting Fabric View on Amazon These precision-cut quilting fabric strips bring with them a certain cottage core vibe that's hard to find! Plus, they measure a perfect 2.5x44 inches each time, so you never have to deal with wonky edges and uneven cuts. The edges are pinked with minimal fraying to ensure a clean and professional finish every time. The fabric itself is soft, durable, and pre-washed, ready for immediate use in your quilting projects. Each roll includes 40 strips featuring 18 exclusive designs, carefully selected for a vibrant and cohesive look. Whether you're a seasoned quilter or just starting out, these fabric rolls are designed to meet the needs of quilters of all levels. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High quality fabric ✙ Beautiful design ✙ Convenient precuts – Somewhat pricey

5 Bbrand Multicolor Cotton Quilting Fabric Bbrand Multicolor Cotton Quilting Fabric View on Amazon Keeping it simple and sweet, these quilting fabric bundles come in a variety of plain yet bright colors. The squares come in a pack of 50 to provide enough material for all your current and future DIY projects. The fabric is easy to work with, making it the perfect choice for beginners and experienced crafters alike. The vibrant and chic colors of the fabric are sure to ignite your imagination and inspire your DIY creations. From sewing to crafting, these pre-cut squares are versatile and convenient, allowing you to effortlessly cut, fold, and sew them into a variety of shapes and designs. Plus, they're easy to iron and safe for kids, making them ideal for a wide range of craft projects. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Multicolor variety ✙ Precut for convenience ✙ Suitable for quilting/sewing – Not ideal for larger projects

6 Pofik Quilting Fabric Pofik Quilting Fabric View on Amazon These fabric bundles with minimalist prints are crafted with care and offer a thin yet durable construction of 100 GSM cotton for a soft and breathable cloth that's gentle on your skin and comfortable to work with. Each package includes 7 precut square fabric pieces featuring a variety of delightful patterns to inspire your creativity and elevate your sewing projects. The fabric squares are particularly useful if you're looking to make small purses, toys, or baby bedding or to add a personal touch to quilts, cushion covers, or pillowcases. Plus, with clear and crisp prints, these squares showcase the quality of the manufacturing process, ensuring a flawless finish to your creations. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 100% cotton fabric ✙ Multiple different patterns ✙ Large squares – Slightly smaller than true fat quarter sizing

7 Tudomro Cotton Fabric Patchwork Quilting Fabric Bundle Tudomro Cotton Fabric Patchwork Quilting Fabric Bundle View on Amazon The exquisite prints of these quilting fabric bundles scream springtime. They come in a range of vibrant designs, including stripes, flowers, and star patterns, that can add a touch of charm to any creation. The fabric squares are durable and long-lasting, so your handmade crafts will maintain their beauty over time. They're ideal for making tailor bags, clothes, pillows, doll clothes, and more. Whether you're sewing holiday decorations or creating personalized gifts for loved ones, these cotton fabrics offer endless possibilities for your sewing adventures. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Decent quantity ✙ Multi-color ✙ No repeat designs – Fabric may be too thin for certain projects

FAQ

Q: How can I tell if a quilting fabric is high quality?

A: High-quality quilting fabrics are characterized by their thread count, weave, and colorfastness. Look for fabrics with a higher thread count, as this indicates a tighter weave and greater durability. Additionally, inspect the fabric for even dyeing and vibrant colors, which are signs of superior colorfastness. You can also perform a "scrunch test" by scrunching the fabric in your hand—if it springs back without wrinkling, it's likely of good quality.

Q: What are the best fabrics for quilting?

A: Cotton is the most popular choice for quilting due to its softness, durability, and ease of use. However, other fabrics like linen, silk, and wool can also be used to add texture and variety to your quilts. Consider the specific needs of your project—such as drape, weight, and desired finish—and choose a fabric that best suits your preferences and intentions.

Q: How do I prewash quilting fabric?

A: Prewashing quilting fabric is recommended to remove any sizing or chemicals that may affect the fabric's texture or color. Use a gentle detergent and cold water, and avoid using fabric softener, as it can leave a residue. After washing, tumble dry on low heat or air dry to prevent shrinkage. Some quilters also prefer to press their fabric before cutting to ensure it lies flat and is free from wrinkles.

Q: Can I mix different types of quilting fabrics in one project?

A: Absolutely! Mixing different types adds visual interest and texture to your project. Experiment with combining cotton with silk, linen, or even flannel to create dynamic quilts with varying textures and finishes. Just be mindful of the fabrics' care instructions and consider prewashing them separately to prevent bleeding or shrinking.

Q: How do I store quilting fabrics to keep them in good condition?

A: To keep your quilting fabrics in top condition, store them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and moisture. Avoid folding fabrics along the same lines repeatedly, as this can cause creases and weaken the fibers. Instead, store them rolled on fabric bolts or flat in plastic bins with acid-free tissue paper between layers to prevent color transfer. Regularly rotate your fabric stash to avoid fading and to ensure even aging.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.