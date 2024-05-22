The Best Air Fresheners We’ve Reviewed in 2024

Our Top Picks

What's worse than coming home after a long day only to be greeted by lingering odors from pets or last night's dinner? Luckily, an air freshener can help provide a quick and easy way to refresh your space and neutralize those stubborn smells. As long-time users of these products, we've reviewed a bunch of air fresheners on the market to help you decide which one is the best for you. The products on our list are suited for different kinds of uses, but they all provide a refreshing scent that does not overpower the senses. So, let's check them out below.

1 Enviroscent Plug-In Air Freshener Enviroscent Plug-In Air Freshener View on Amazon If you're tired of chemical-laden air fresheners, this plug-in one uses the cleanest ingredients out there. That's because, unlike other liquid deodorizers, it uses a simple paper-based refill that can last for up to 45 days. You no longer have to worry about breathing in toxic air contaminants at home. The plug-in is also great for environmentally conscious buyers since it is non-toxic, cruelty-free, and recyclable. Even the paper refills are sustainably sourced and bio-degradable. Lastly, the scents are invigorating without being overpowering. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Paper-based refills ✙ Eco-friendly ✙ Medium-strength – Only 4 different scent options

2 Febreze Plug-In Air Freshener Febreze Plug-In Air Freshener View on Amazon OK, let's admit it; most of us love the smell of fresh laundry. The clean and fresh smell is invigorating. Lucky for us, this air freshener can fill any room with the same scent, so every day feels like laundry day. Interestingly, the design of the included warmer is really innovative; it can be plugged into any outlet (even rotated when needed). It also digitally controls the scent release, alternating between the two types of scents so you don't experience nose-blindness. When it runs low, the plug lights up to let you know it's time for a refill. This deodorizer is long-lasting, with up to 50 days of run time when set on low. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Long-lasting scent ✙ Digitally controlled scent release ✙ Refill indicator light – Runs out pretty quickly on high setting

3 Febreze Small Spaces Air Freshener Febreze Small Spaces Air Freshener View on Amazon You might be noticing a pattern here; yes, we love plug-in air fresheners. But what happens when you don't have access to any outlets? These devices by Febreze are the perfect alternative. They're small enough to be placed in any nook and cranny while being 4 times more effective than traditional designs. Despite their small size, they can keep a room fresh for up to 45 days. We were also quite impressed by the ease of use; really, all you need to do is get them out of the box and push firmly on the button, and you'll be able to notice it filling the room with its scent in only under 1 minute. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Compact with no outlet requirements ✙ Easy to use ✙ More powerful – May be too mild in larger spaces

4 Glade Air Freshener Kit Glade Air Freshener Kit View on Amazon Automatic air fresheners like this one by Glade can keep a room smelling fresh for up to 60 days. Gone are the days when you needed to hassle with bottle sprays, only for the scent to fade within minutes. Glade offers scents that are carefully crafted by master perfumers to keep your home smelling fragrant. Its motion sensor technology detects movement and automatically releases a burst of fragrance. Still, you also have the option to manually get a burst of fragrance by simply pressing the button. Plus, the adjustable timer allows you to customize the frequency of the sprays, ensuring that you always have the perfect amount of fragrance. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Crafted by experts ✙ Motion sensor technology ✙ Customizable frequency – Battery life could be better

5 Air Wick Air Freshener Air Wick Air Freshener View on Amazon If you want a sleek and modern air freshener that can be placed on the coffee table, then this is the one. It has a matte black finish with a blue LED light. Apart from its appealing design, the diffuser also has an adjustable intensity setting, so you can customize the level of fragrance to suit your preferences. It can keep the room smelling fresh for 8 hours a day with two initial strong bursts that can fill even large-sized rooms. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sleek and modern design ✙ Long-lasting scent ✙ 8-hour cycle – Cycles are not adjustable

6 Citrus Magic Air Freshener Citrus Magic Air Freshener View on Amazon We love our pets, but they sure can cause an assault on the senses. In such cases, this pack of 3 air fresheners will be your lifesaver as you struggle to find where the funky smell is coming from. The unique formula includes baking soda, which is widely known among DIY enthusiasts for its neutralizing properties. In fact, these products can absorb persistent odors for up to 6–8 weeks. Despite its strong scent, this freshener is safe for use around pets and does not contain any harmful substances. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Safe for pets ✙ Includes baking soda ✙ Absorbs odor for 6-8 weeks – Scent may not appeal to everyone

7 Mrs. Meyer's Air Freshener Mrs. Meyer View on Amazon You probably know we're not huge fans of air freshener sprays by now, but this one s is genuinely effective. It is infused with essential oils to create a delightful aroma that will invigorate your senses. The spray uses a non-aerosol formula that is not only effective but also environmentally friendly. Plus, unlike other sprays that use propellants, phthalates, parabens, or artificial colors, this spray has a really light feel that does not overpower your senses. For the value it provides, this freshener is super affordable. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Infused with essential oils ✙ Non-aerosol spray bottle ✙ Super affordable – Nozzle does not provide precise control

Q: Do plug-in air fresheners use a lot of electricity?

A: No, they do not use a lot of electricity. These devices are designed to be energy-efficient, typically using only a tiny amount of power, similar to a small nightlight. The electricity is mainly used to heat a small element that helps vaporize the fragrance oil. Most plug-in air fresheners use less than a watt of power, so while they're left on continuously, the overall impact on your electricity bill is minimal.

Q: Can I create a custom scent for my air freshener?

A: Yes, you can create a custom scent by using essential oils. Simply choose a combination of your favorite essential oils that complement each other well. Mix these oils into a base like water, witch hazel, or unscented alcohol, and then use a spray bottle to disperse the scent. For a more controlled release, add the mixture to a diffuser or use it to refill a plug-in air freshener unit.

Q: What chemicals should I avoid in air fresheners?

A: It's wise to avoid chemicals such as phthalates, formaldehyde, benzene, and VOCs (volatile organic compounds). These substances can contribute to indoor air pollution and may cause health issues like respiratory problems, allergic reactions, and, in some cases, more serious health effects over prolonged exposure. Phthalates are often used to prolong the duration of the fragrance but can disrupt hormonal balance. Formaldehyde and benzene are known carcinogens. VOCs can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat and exacerbate asthma symptoms. Opting for air fresheners with natural ingredients is a safer choice.

Q: Why are aerosol air fresheners considered bad?

A: Aerosol deodorizers are considered harmful for several reasons. Firstly, they often contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can contribute to indoor air pollution and pose health risks such as respiratory irritation and long-term damage to the lungs. Secondly, the propellants used in aerosols, like butane and propane, are flammable and add to their environmental footprint. These propellants can also contribute to the depletion of the ozone layer and climate change. Finally, aerosol sprays disperse fine particles that can be easily inhaled, potentially causing respiratory issues, particularly in people with asthma or allergies.

Q: How can I tell if an air freshener is asthma-friendly?

A: To determine if it is asthma-friendly, look for products labeled explicitly as non-aerosol and free from volatile organic compounds (VOCs), fragrances, and other known irritants that can trigger asthma symptoms. Additionally, seek out certifications or endorsements from reputable health organizations such as the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) or similar entities that test and verify products for safety in homes with asthma sufferers. Always read the ingredients list to avoid chemicals that could potentially exacerbate asthma, and consider opting for natural alternatives like essential oil diffusers, which tend to be gentler on respiratory health.

