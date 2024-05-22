The Best Outdoor Pizza Ovens of 2024

Our Top Picks

Who doesn't love pizza? An outdoor pizza oven is a great way to turn your ordinary backyard into an Italian pizzeria that instantly makes your mouth water as you walk in. But to achieve that perfect, wood-fired crust and stringy mozzarella center, you need an oven that distributes heat and maintains the perfect temperature. We've been exploring the market for outdoor pizza ovens, evaluating their design, durability, and the all-important temperature range. We're confident that our top picks below will go beyond our expectations. So, without further ado, join us for a pizza the action!

1 Gyber Fremont Outdoor Pizza Oven Gyber Fremont Outdoor Pizza Oven View on Amazon This outdoor pizza oven has quickly climbed to the top of our list, thanks to its convenient design and efficient nature. It uses conduction heating and a fast temperature capability to cook your pizzas quickly and evenly. The separate wood pellet slot infuses your creations with a delicious smoky flavor. Plus, the oven features a built-in thermometer so that your pizzas are cooked to perfection every single time. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fast and efficient cooking ✙ Smokey taste ✙ Built-in thermometer – Requires careful fuel management

2 EdoStory Outdoor Pizza Oven EdoStory Outdoor Pizza Oven View on Amazon If you don't want the hassle of closely managing fuel, you'll be happy to know that this outdoor pizza oven is made of sturdy iron that not only improves stability but also ensures even heat transfer within the oven. The oven also features an adjustable airflow system that allows you to control the temperature and cook your pizza exactly how you want it. Plus, it all comes with all kinds of accessories that you need to start making pizza straight away. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Even heat distribution ✙ Adjustable airflow system ✙ Comes with several accessories – Expect a slight learning curve

3 Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Pizza Oven Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Pizza Oven View on Amazon The 5 customizable settings on this outdoor pizza oven mean you can make any kind of pizza you're in the mood for, whether it be thin crust, pan, Neapolitan, NYC, or merely a frozen one straight from the freezer. The oven also uses electric heat and provides users with complete control over the temperature. No flame, no hassle! Plus, it has an incredible amount of space to fit enough food to feed the whole family. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 5 pizza settings ✙ Complete temperature control ✙ Ample capacity – Smoker box runs out relatively fast

4 Ooni Fyra Outdoor Pizza Oven Ooni Fyra Outdoor Pizza Oven View on Amazon Our favorite thing about this outdoor pizza oven is its incredibly large temperature range, which can reach up to 932°F in as little as 15 minutes. Apart from this preheat time, the hardwood-pellet fuel system can cook pizzas in as fast as 60 seconds. It's also extremely portable, weighing under 20 pounds with foldable legs. Plus, the chimney clip makes it easy to setup and takedown, so you can have access to freshly-cooked pizzas wherever you go. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large temperature range ✙ Carbon steel retains heat ✙ Highly portable – Pellets tend to produce excessive soot

5 Big Horn Outdoor Pizza Oven Big Horn Outdoor Pizza Oven View on Amazon If you're someone who hates the idea of cleaning out your oven, this outdoor pizza oven will make it more tolerable with its easy-to-disassemble design. Not only is it easy to clean, but it also protects your table tops with its four anti-skid feet. The unique arc-shaped design of the oven is intended to retain and circulate the maximum amount of heat possible, allowing it to cook pizzas quickly and effectively. The oven also comes with a built-in thermometer that allows you to take control of the temperature. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Unique and effective design ✙ Easy to clean ✙ Built-in thermometer – Does not come with adjustable flame

6 Pizzello Gusto Outdoor Pizza Oven Pizzello Gusto Outdoor Pizza Oven View on Amazon This outdoor pizza oven has a lot going for it in terms of convenience. It offers the functionalities of a pizza or grill top oven, fire pit, and grill in one package. It also has multiple fuel options in the form of wood, wood pellets, or charcoal. The practical design of the oven, including its stainless steel handles and multiple vents, further makes users' lives easier. Lastly, the included pizza stone and peel are the cherry on top of this oven. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 4-in-1 functionality ✙ Multiple fuel options ✙ Includes pizza stone and peel – Takes time to heat up

7 Cuisinart Outdoor Pizza Oven Cuisinart Outdoor Pizza Oven View on Amazon While there are ovens that offer other similar functionalities, this 3-in-1 outdoor pizza oven does it seamlessly. Case in point: its dual-hinged lid design can flip up and out, allowing to check on both the griddle and the pizza without losing precious heat. It also comes with storage space underneath that can keep all the surfaces clean when not in use. Plus, in case the surfaces do get dirty, you'll have a really easy time cleaning them up. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 3-in-1 functionality ✙ Dual-hinged lid design ✙ Easy to clean – Handle is not heatproof

Q: Can I use an outdoor pizza oven for cooking things other than pizza?

A: Absolutely! They are incredibly versatile and can be used to cook a wide range of foods beyond just pizza. You can use them to bake bread, roast vegetables, cook meats, and even bake desserts like cookies or pies. The high temperatures and even heat distribution make outdoor pizza ovens perfect for all types of culinary creations, allowing you to experiment and get creative with your outdoor cooking adventures.

Q: How long does it take to preheat an outdoor pizza oven?

A: The preheating time can vary depending on the type of oven and fuel source used. Generally, it takes anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes for a wood-fired pizza oven to reach the optimal cooking temperature of around 700°F (370°C). Gas-powered outdoor pizza ovens typically preheat faster, usually in 10 to 15 minutes. It's essential to monitor the temperature using a built-in thermometer or infrared thermometer to ensure the oven is properly preheated before cooking.

Q: Can I leave my outdoor pizza oven outdoors all year round?

A: While they are designed to withstand outdoor conditions, it's essential to take proper care to ensure longevity. Exposure to extreme weather elements like rain, snow, and prolonged sun exposure can damage the oven over time. It's recommended to protect your outdoor pizza oven with a weatherproof cover when not in use, especially during harsh weather conditions. Additionally, regular maintenance, such as cleaning and inspecting for any signs of wear or damage, will help prolong the life of your outdoor pizza oven.

Q: How do I clean and maintain my outdoor pizza oven?

A: Cleaning and maintaining it are essential for ensuring optimal performance and longevity. After each use, remove any ash, crumbs, or debris from the oven floor and walls using a brush or scraper. For stubborn residue, you can use a damp cloth or sponge with mild soap to wipe down the interior surfaces. It's also crucial to regularly inspect and clean the chimney or flue to remove any creosote buildup. Additionally, inspect the oven's exterior for any signs of wear or damage and make any necessary repairs to keep your outdoor pizza oven in top condition.

Q: Can I use wood pellets instead of firewood in my outdoor pizza oven?

A: Yes, you can use wood pellets as an alternative fuel source. Wood pellets are convenient, clean-burning, and produce consistent heat, making them an excellent choice for outdoor cooking. Many outdoor pizza ovens are compatible with wood pellets, and some even come with pellet-specific attachments or accessories. Just make sure to use food-grade wood pellets made from 100% hardwood without any additives or binders for the best results. With wood pellets, you can enjoy delicious wood-fired flavor in your outdoor cooking adventures with ease.

