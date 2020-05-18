The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Special Content

4 tools to boost your company’s efficiency

Did you know that with just a switch in your company's mode of operation, you can transform your efficiency and boost productivity by up to 50% or more?

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
MAY 18, 2020 15:33
Innovation (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Innovation
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Did you know that with just a switch in your company's mode of operation, you can transform your efficiency and boost productivity by up to 50% or more? 
The beauty of running a company in this digital age is the fact that you don’t even need a big project to effect a change in your mode of operation. You just need to find a few tools to get started. And luckily for you, there is a wealth of them out there. 
But for the purpose of this post, we’ll only be discussing five of them, which are believed to be the most effective ones, and are known to bring instant results.
Project management software
Imagine how effective and efficient your entire business operation would be if everyone could get a snapshot of what they’re supposed to do when they’re supposed to do it, and how they’re supposed to do it in one central dashboard.
Projects can be tedious, no doubt. But to add ambiguity into the mix can make it all the more confusing. And the reason why many employees waste time on tasks or make mistakes is that they don't truly grasp the details of what you ask them to do.
But you need not keep up with all of that anymore because that’s what project management software are there for. 
Create projects, delegate tasks, set deadlines, and track performances, by just clicking a few buttons on your device.
  • Trello: With this project management tool, you can organize projects into boards, thereby stating clearly what project is being worked on, and who's working on what. This will eradicate laziness since everyone can easily see who’s working and who’s slacking.
  • Google Calendar: Assign tasks based on who’s available, organize projects based on everyone’s schedule, and set a reminder to keep everyone on their toes. All this you can do by simply installing the Google Calendar app. 
  • Other interesting project management tools include Dropbox, Google Drive, Basecamp, Toggl Plan, Metatask, and EverNote Business.
Virtual phone systems
By installing a virtual phone system with IVR, you can reduce the time your employees spend taking wrong calls by ensuring that all incoming calls get directed automatically to the right desk every time. 
Furthermore, you can also boost your company’s efficiency by reducing how much it spends on phone systems and channeling the saved cost in a more productive direction. To bring about this reduction, you can switch from on-desk call personnel to dispersed call centers, most of which are a network of remotely based individuals. 
Some of the best virtual phone systems in the game include MyOperator, Grasshopper, RingCentral, Talkroute, FreedomVoice, Vonage, and so much more. Check them out today and choose the one that fits your business operation.
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software
Customers are the heartbeats of any business, no doubt. And the more you can understand their behavior and response to your services, the better you can improve your relationship with them. 
Unfortunately, keeping tabs with customer interactions can be an incredibly cumbersome task for a business. But by switching to a more automated solution like the use of CRM software, your team wouldn’t have to waste precious time juggling spreadsheets and managing databases.
Here are some of the most common CRM tools and what they can bring to your business
  • Hubspot’s Sidekick: This tool helps you to track emails to customers and analyses what emails went to which customers and what the customer’s response to each email was. 
  • Salesforce Sales Cloud: This tool comes in the form of an app. Once your sales team downloads it on their respective devices, it helps them coordinate their sales efforts regarding leads while on the field.
  • Monday.com: Monday will allow you to manage customer data, interactions, and processes the way you want. It will keep all your data safe and protected and will allow you to capture leads online through an integrated contact form. 
  • Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM: This tool will help you develop a deeper understanding of what your customers need. It provides AI-driven insights, gathers information from customers' behaviors, and ensures that every bit of customer information gathered is utilized.
Marketing software
At one point or the other, your business needs to market itself. But instead of going through the old-school methods, you can save costs and boost results by using some of the available marketing software out there.
  • Mailchimp: Helps you send bulk emails, but based on the stage of the funnel where each prospect is.
  • Hootsuite: Helps you take advantage of social media marketing by scheduling posts in advance, engage your audience through replies, comments, likes, and mentions. You can create content and schedule them to go live months or weeks later.


Tags international business review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's largest-ever government: Over the top, excessive and indulgent By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak The farce and failure of Netanyahu’s latest antics – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Gershon Baskin The next generation of peace advocates face an even more difficult task By GERSHON BASKIN
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. The message of Lag Ba'omer is that we can recreate the world anew By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by