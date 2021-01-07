The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

5 Chart-Busting Songs of 2020 Straight From Wanner Aarts’ Playlist

The world’s most talented artists are still writing, singing, and creating.

By PAUL LITMAN  
JANUARY 7, 2021 09:22
(photo credit: WANNER AARTS)
(photo credit: WANNER AARTS)
2020 has been a tough year for live music. Venues have canceled hundreds of shows, and many have had to lock their doors completely. But even stuck at home, the world’s most talented artists are still writing, singing, and creating. YouTube influencer Wanner Aarts shares some of the year’s hottest songs that have made it to the top of his personal playlist.
1. Roxanne by Arizona Zervas
Though the original version of this song was released in 2019, a remix with Swae Lee was released in February of this year. “The amazing thing isn’t just that Roxanne made it onto Spotify and iTunes’ top playlists, it’s that Arizona Zervas was an unsigned musician at the time,” said Aarts. “It’s incredibly rare for an independent artist to do so well in the charts.” According to Aarts, people should keep an eye on Zervas. “Now that he’s signed with Columbia Records, we are going to hear a lot more from him.”
2. Gaslighter by The Chicks
The Chicks released Gaslighter on March 4th, 2020. It was part of an album bearing the same name. “Interesting fact, it was the last song released by the group under their former name, The Dixie Chicks,” said Aarts. “They dropped the “Dixie” in June because of its social ties to the Antebellum South. As ever, The Chicks are politically astute, doing well in the charts, and oh so talented.”
3. Yo Perreo Sola by Bad Bunny
Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny released Yo Perreo Sola in March of this year. “Yo Perreo Sola roughly translates to ‘I dance alone,’” said Aarts. “But with a feminine connotation. This song is speaking out for women who want to dance and party without being harassed by men.” According to Aarts, the artistry goes beyond the clever lyrics and reggaeton beats. Aarts recommends that listeners also watch the song’s music video, which features Bad Bunny in drag.
4. Kyoto by Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers is an emerging artist who released her second personal album Punisher in April of 2020. Kyoto is one of the tracks off of that album. Bridgers intended to shoot the music video in the city itself but had to make other creative arrangements due to the onset of the pandemic. “But the song isn’t really about the city,” said Aarts. “It’s about a strained relationship with her father, and not feeling present when she feels like she should.” According to Aarts, if you haven’t heard of this song yet, you will. Bridgers is nominated for four different categories at the 2021 Grammys, including Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for Kyoto.
5. WAP by Cardi B Featuring Megan Thee Stallion
“These women are essentially two of the queens of rap,” said Aarts. “A collaboration between them is a dream come true.” This song was released in August and is Cardi B’s fourth top of the charts single. The song is explicit in nature but applauded for its sex-positive message. According to Aarts, listeners should watch the music video for its star-studded cast.
 


Tags music tel aviv live music art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid third lockdown, haredi sector must keep schools closed

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Center Field: Jewish genius appreciates genius Jews

 By GIL TROY
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen

Israel, the best post-COVID-19 tourist destination - opinion

 By ORIT FARKASH-HACOHEN
Nadav Tamir

Restoring Iran nuclear deal is good for Israel - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by