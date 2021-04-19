The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
5 Life-changing Quotes by Scotty Huss Every Hustler Must Read Now

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
APRIL 19, 2021 09:29
(photo credit: SCOTTY HUSS)
Some days, you need someone who has been through the same things as you to remind you why you should keep going. Climbing your way to the top is not easy, and most people give up when motivation runs low, and challenges blur their vision.
For Scotty Huss, giving up or looking back was not an option and still isn’t an option. He keeps himself motivated so that he has a clear view of what he wants to achieve. That is what has made him such a successful hustler.
At 17, Huss lost both his jobs at the time and remembered that time of his life as his rock bottom time. He felt lost, with no desire to do or achieve anything, which led him to drugs. However, with time, he began to wake up to the potential locked within him. He decided to go after life and success with everything he had.
And it paid off; today, he is a 23-year-old millionaire who is an entrepreneur and helps other entrepreneurs. His ultimate goal is to help billions of people around the globe. He describes himself as a philanthropist.
According to Huss, getting into network marketing, crypto automation, amazon, and eBay automation helped him turn his life around. He encourages people to change their mindset as that’s what’s holding most people back.
Being a hustler who has made it in his path, here are five life-changing quotes that Huss hopes every hustler will read now:
  • “Anything is possible as long as you believe in yourself.” – Not that this hasn’t been said before, but Huss is emphasizing the importance of trusting in your potential and abilities. Whatever you think to be unattainable is possible; you just need to believe in yourself.
  • “Mindset and spirituality are everything.” - Your mindset determines how you approach any situation, good or bad. On the other hand, your spirituality helps anchor you to what you want to achieve and who you are. They are both crucial to your success as a hustler, according to Huss.
  • “Focus on who you have to become to attract the life you want.” – Nothing comes easy in life; you need to work on yourself to attract the things you want in life. You cannot expect success to fall on your lap; you have to put in the work.
  • “Embrace your struggle.” – The things you go through in life prepare you for what’s coming next. Use your struggles as a stepping stone to the next chapter of your life.
  • “Hustle now and celebrate later.” – The biggest mistake most young people make is getting too caught up in small wins. While it is important to celebrate these milestones, you shouldn’t forget to keep hustling.
It is easy to get lost when chasing success; however, when you have someone to remind you why you’re working so hard in the first place, you can keep your motivation going. Scotty Huss is dedicated to helping people remember why they’re working so hard.
