Stephenson always had a knack for teaching and wanted to share his knowledge to help others. He conducted many seminars and educated the American’s on the concepts of real estate and the ways of investment and budgeting. His passion and admiration towards marketing and sales and the experience from his venture related to finance, Stephenson was able to mentor the young minds and budding entrepreneurs. To prevail and continue his mission, Antonia joined the Black Chamber of Commerce - Black Brand located in Norfolk, VA in 2018. He even volunteered at Booker T. Washington high school through Black brand. Teaching children and shaping the minds of young people inspired Antonia to pursue teaching professionally. So to enhance and boost his teaching skill set, Antonia started working under the mentorship Of Tyrone Corbin and his wife which changed his life and made him take up a whole new path.