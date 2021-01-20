The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

A Young Asset Manager Adding Value In Times of Uncertainty

By AVI STERN  
JANUARY 20, 2021 13:20
(photo credit: ADAM IBRAHIM)
(photo credit: ADAM IBRAHIM)
 
As the financial markets remain in a state of unprecedented liquidity and record asset valuation, and the asset management space struggles to find a new identity, managers are being forced to add more value than ever in order to retain the loyalty of even long-standing legacy clientele. In an highly liquid and fully priced asset market simply picking stocks and holding on is no longer a justification for the steep fee structure the industry has become accustomed to, and many of even the most established managers are seeing redemptions in droves. One young asset manager, however, doesn’t appear overly concerned. 
Adam Ibrahim, just 28 years old and managing over $90 Million on behalf of institutions and high net-worth individuals, has found a way to get on top of this wave of disruption and better position his clients relative to peers, often through structuring portfolios to embrace uncertainty and, in certain cases, even benefit from it. Employing holistic global asset management strategies that pair strategic hard real estate investments with diversified and actively risk managed market traded portfolios, Ibrahim offers a combination of income, diversity, and growth. Strategies are custom tailored to clients individual risk, return, and liquidity objectives.
Additionally Ibrahim’s New York and Miami based real estate platform, Candor Capital, brings institutional and accredited investors transparent and secure exposure to high-yield multifamily real estate assets in secondary and tertiary markets throughout the Northeast, as well as stable credit retail assets around the country. Additionally, through the use of automation, energy management technology, and durable renovation processes, operating margins are improved, value is unlocked, and management is streamlined.
On the liquid asset management side, Adam Ibrahim and his team developed a strategy he calls 365. According to Ibrahim, “365 is an all-weather strategy. It is not about trying to predict the future, but rather building and maintaining a portfolio of liquid assets that benefit from the widest variety of potential economics outcomes, especially the extreme ones that nobody expects” 365 is able to track gains in most asset markets while mitigating losses in events of extreme economic shocks and disasters. The result is an institutional product that captures market appreciation with less volatility while preserving liquidity for institutions and high net worth individuals during critical periods, such as the current COVID-19 chaos. During the peak of market pressures around the virus, 365’s hedges were able to almost completely offset the mark-to-market losses on core assets through the rapid pullback across nearly all asset classes trading.
When asked about staying ahead of the curve and maintaining client loyalty in an environment of increasing competition and fee compression, Ibrahim did not appear concerned. “There will always be room to add value and thrive for those who are willing to act in the service of others and think creatively. Our services are tailored towards scale investors with specific objectives, for whom even a 1% improvement in risk management or long term growth can really make the difference. We will continue to focus on preserving the interests of our partners and achieving those improvements”
 


Tags Market real estate economics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Good luck to President Joe Biden

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by