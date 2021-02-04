The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Ahmad Mansour: A Versatile Actor and Legend in the making

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 07:32
(photo credit: AHMAD MANSOUR)
(photo credit: AHMAD MANSOUR)
 
The Entertainment industry is full of performance. And not just one kind of representation, it has got divisions, actors either hold to one or be versatile. Some actors are made for that one kind of genre while some need a script in their hand, and they mould themselves in that role.
Actors, generally expected to be versatile enough to perform everything. Or at least that’s the consent regarding acting as a profession—and not simply from actors and their mentors.
Ahmad Mansour a Versatile Australian Actor:
As we are talking about versatility the name recently comes in mind is of Ahmad Mansour. This versatile Actor has worked as a TV & radio presenter, appeared on Channel nine and at many shows. 
Born in Sydney NSW on 23rd October 1989 Ahmad Mansour is becoming a son of many countries due to his acting skills and opportunities he is getting in various countries as an actor. 
Appeared on Channel 9:
His first appearance was in Channel Nine's UNDERBELLY The Golden Mile, from then onwards there has been no looking back. His career got a right kick-start in the film industry, from then onwards he was regularly getting a role in Channel Nine Rescue Special Ops. 
His passion has been acting, and there is no turning back, Ahmed has worked at multiple film locations and industries like UAE, Germany and Australia. Due to his acting skills, he has worked with top directors such as Colin Fletcher and Tony Title. Ahmed can lift a movie on his shoulders due to his acting skills and versatility he can play various types of roles: Young, Talented, Motivated and much more. He is gaining success which is self-made all his hard work and passion for acting is helping him make a name worldwide. Surely we will see much more from this versatile Actor in the coming years as he has all skills which can help him become a legend.


Tags actor entertainment performance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's plan to fight Arab sector violence is too little, too late

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by