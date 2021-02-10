Throughout 2020 the Foundation has worked hard to support communities facing major economic and social difficulties around the world. From providing financial support for single-parent families at the Burj Barajneh refugee camp in Lebanon, to funding a range of educational activities and school programmes in Pinsk, Belarus, the ALFI Foundation has looked to reduce the social and financial burden brought by the coronavirus on vulnerable communities.

Beyond the Foundation’s core activities, ALFI Foundation Chairman and Founder Alshair Fiyaz has become a prominent supporter of international organizations looking to combat disease and poverty. Recently, Fiyaz partnered with UNICEF in an initiative to promote the eradication of Polio in his native country of Pakistan. As a result of the partnership, UNICEF improved its ability to monitor the disease and deliver vaccines to those communities who need it most.