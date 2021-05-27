Amcon and Sean Pandya Engineer Success for Cannabis Facility

Over the years, cannabis has moved out from the shadows in society to become a multibillion-dollar industry. Its legalization in 2018 gave rise to the legal cannabis market that is constantly expanding. Different sectors such as healthcare, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals have taken root in its legalization. Medical cannabis, in particular, has continued to grow in popularity attracting interest from different investors.

Sean Pandya, the current CEO of Amcon Consultants Inc , is among the investors who have put significant resources towards revolutionizing the cannabis market. At the helm of Amcon Consultants Inc for a few years now, Sean has been transforming it into a modern business. His first action to place the company on a strategic path for scaling. Amcon Consultants Inc. is a registered service for electrical, mechanical, and plumbing engineers. The company was founded by Sean’s Father, Anil Pandya, and it is specialized in total designs for industrial and commercial buildings. Sean has branded the company to be a top innovative hub full of outside-the-box thinkers and engineers. The company has built a name in the industry with its unique and efficient systems crafted internationally to save you time, among other resources, in the form of repairs.

The legalization of cannabis allowed Sean to diversify the business as he saw a potential business opportunity. It was a bold move bearing in mind that society greatly criticized cannabis, and everyone saw it as a wrong move. His family and close friends were among the people telling him how unsuccessful it would be to venture into the cannabis industry. Sean is a great risk-taker with a positive mindset, and therefore he chose to push on despite the discouraging advice.

He established and took charge of a new department dedicated to developing and building designs for large-scale cannabis projects. The main drive with the dispensaries is to ensure that they are readily available for medical purposes and recreational purposes. Under his stewardship, they have successfully built several cannabis dispensaries and buildings. The project receives lots of positive feedback from different sectors, with the cannabis cultivation industry being at the forefront. One of Sean’s biggest wins so far is the Edison Award winning hybrid greenhouse for cannabis where his team did the Mechanical engineering design for the project.

Sean attributes his continued success in the business world to his desire and ability to drop the old ways and embrace a new outlook. He believes that most businesses fail to scale because they are attached to outdated practices and rules that slow them down. Sean maintains his team on a high level and insists they are upfront at all costs that’s winning his client’s trust.