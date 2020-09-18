The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

American donors to Magen David Adom are building a new blood center for Israel to ensure there’s b

By ROBIN OWENS  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 09:40
When completed, Magen David Adom’s new Marcus National Blood Services Center will more than double Israel’s blood-processing capacity (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
When completed, Magen David Adom’s new Marcus National Blood Services Center will more than double Israel’s blood-processing capacity
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
In November 2012, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other terrorist groups based in Gaza launched a weeklong fusillade of rockets aimed at civilian targets, killing six Israelis and injuring hundreds before IDF retaliatory strikes forced a ceasefire.
Hamas’ rockets have generally been regarded as rudimentary, relying on a point-and-shoot-and-adjust strategy with no onboard guidance system. Nevertheless, over the years, Hamas has been able to improve the range of its rockets. As a result, in the 2012 conflict, some of the terrorist group’s rockets fell very near to Israel’s National Blood Services Center, operated by Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical and blood-services organization. The rockets forced moving MDA’s blood-services laboratories and Israel’s blood reserves into the center’s bomb shelter to protect the precious medical resource and to ensure the continuation of MDA’s blood-processing work.
“For years, we had known we would eventually have to build a new blood-services center to accommodate the growing needs of Israel’s rapidly growing population,” said Eli Bin, director-general of Magen David Adom. “But that conflict also highlighted the need for a new facility that would be protected against missile, biological, and chemical attack.
“If Hamas could come that close to our blood center with home-made rockets, we were even more concerned with what Hezbollah [in Lebanon] could do with the GPS-guided missiles it gets from Iran. We knew we had to act quickly.”
With that in mind, MDA asked its American donor organization, American Friends of Magen David Adom, to finance the construction of a new facility, one that would not only have a bigger blood-processing capacity, but would be reinforced against military attacks from Israel’s enemies. It would also have to be protected against earthquakes since Israel lies on two seismic faults.
The new blood center, currently under construction in Ramla, will be called the Marcus National Blood Services Center, named in recognition of the Marcus Foundation, the philanthropy of Billi and Bernie Marcus of Atlanta, which made a $25 million gift toward the facility. Excavation for the new facility began in 2016, and with all the facility’s structural features now built, the blood center is less than a year from completion.

The Marcus National Blood Services Center, currently under construction in Ramla, Israel, will feature six levels, three of them underground in successively more secure, reinforced floors that will keep Israel’s national blood reserves protected in the event of a missile, chemical, or biological attack, (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM).The Marcus National Blood Services Center, currently under construction in Ramla, Israel, will feature six levels, three of them underground in successively more secure, reinforced floors that will keep Israel’s national blood reserves protected in the event of a missile, chemical, or biological attack, (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM).
“It was crucial that we have a new blood center not only with increased blood-processing capabilities,” said Prof. Eilat Shinar, M.D., deputy director-general and director of blood services for Magen David Adom, “but also a facility that would enable us to continue blood-processing operations without interruption, especially when Israel was under attack, when blood would likely be needed most. The new facility will also allow us to introduce cutting-edge technologies in blood processing and testing, to ensure the best blood safety and quality for the recipients who need this lifesaving therapy.”
The facility is crucial to Israel’s security, she said, because Magen David Adom collects, safety-tests, and distributes nearly all the blood in Israel, including all the blood used by IDF soldiers in times of war and peace. As a result, the project has been classified as a strategic priority by Israel’s Home Front Command and by the Prime Minister’s Office.
American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA) has raised more than $110 million to finance the construction of the lifesaving facility. But it needs about $20 million more to complete the project, says Catherine Reed, chief development officer for AFMDA.
“For Americans who have an abiding love of Israel and its people, there’s literally no more important a philanthropic project than completing this facility and putting it into operation before the next crisis, whether its rocket attacks from Gaza or even more potentially deadly strikes from Hezbollah,” she said. “People talk about wanting to make a gift with impact. I can think of nothing more impactful than saving thousands of lives.”
For information about sponsoring a laboratory or other facility at the Marcus National Blood Services Center, call your nearest AFMDA office or contact Catherine Reed at +1 (646) 388-7503 or email creed@afmda.org.


Tags Magen David Adom Hamas Rocket Attacks Blood cancer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lockdown is an opportunity to take responsibility over coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by