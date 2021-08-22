Beresheet Bavli towers - uncompromising quality

Situated in the heart of Tel Aviv’s green, pastoral Bavli Quarter, the forty-four-story Beresheet Bavli tower is rising. Opening in August 2023, Beresheet will offer uncompromising luxury amidst a vast green space, just seconds from the heart of Tel Aviv. Beresheet Bavli is near Tel Aviv’s cultural centers, including the Cameri and Habima theatres, Kikar HaMedina, and main traffic arteries, such as Derech Namir and the Ayalon highway. Despite its proximity to the city center, Beresheet, with its panoramic views and expansive living areas, is designed to create an atmosphere of quiet and tranquility.

The tower stands at the highest point in the Bavli neighborhood and is surrounded by a lovely 70 dunam park that connects directly to Hayarkon Park, with its lawns, sports facilities, botanical gardens, and lakes. The Beresheet Bavli tower is built in a ‘Y’ shape, and all the apartments will offer a spectacular view of the Mediterranean Sea to the west.

(credit: MYS Architects)

“Beresheet Bavli is a tower with a heart,” says Motti Kozahinof, owner and CEO of Beresheet Bavli. “We are creating a community with villas in the air. We offer uncompromising quality,” he adds.

Kozahinof notes that “the buyers are Israelis and individuals from the Diaspora who appreciate luxury and are looking for the ideal residential experience that combines a perfect location with the most prestigious standard of residence imaginable. The ability to offer a penthouse apartment with a view towards the sea on each floor makes the Beresheet Tower desirable, especially for the target audience.”

The apartments and penthouses are being built to the highest standards, and to date, more than 60% of the 174 apartments have been sold. Units will range in size between 90 square meters and 750 square meters. Beresheet Bavli features an abundance of public areas for its tenants, including a swimming pool, squash court, wine cellar, Turkish bath, meeting rooms – all with high, expansive ceilings designed to give tenants the feeling of open space within the tower itself.

(credit: MYS Architects)

Beresheet Bavli Tower will provide 24/7 security for its tenants, and a unique robot system will deliver takeaway and delivery packages directly to the door of individual residences, once approved by the building’s doorman.

“Open spaces, beautiful facilities, situated on a 70 dunam park – no other project can match these features,” says Motti Kozahinof. If you are looking for uncompromising quality situated in Tel Aviv’s top neighborhood, Beresheet Bavli tower can become your home. Occupancy is scheduled for August 2023. If you are looking for unmatched luxury and a prime Tel Aviv location, Beresheet Bavli may be for you. Click here for more information or to arrange a consultation.