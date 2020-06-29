The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Best Pallet Furniture Ideas

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
JUNE 29, 2020 13:08
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
If you are not a fan of custom-made furniture but prefer crafting and designing your home to your tastes and desires, then you should try using pallets.
Recently, there has been an increasing prevalence in the repurposing and upcycling of pallets for household furniture across the world.
Using pallet for furniture are easy and fun DIY projects that offer house owners a wide variety of options.
With pallet you have no limits; you can craft and customize numerous indoor and outdoor furniture that stands out; from chairs to tables, desks, beds, wall decorations, storage units to patio, or garden furniture.
What exactly are pallets?
Pallets are horizontal platforms used in assembling, storing, handling, transporting, and protecting products. Plastic, wood, metal, and paper are well-known pallet materials. Although, the most used pallet is wood, because of its weight, durability, stiffness, and affordability. Industrial and rustic oak wood is used or recycled to craft absolutely amazing furniture.
The essentials for making pallet furniture are a kit of tools and your imaginative and creative mind. However, some DIY projects require a higher level of technical expertise.
Here are 7 of the best pallet furniture ideas for outdoor and indoor decorations.
Chairs, Tables, and Desks
Pallets of wood can be used to make chairs, tables, and desks of varying sizes, shapes, uses, and designs for your interior. A good example is the stowaway pallet dining table. It is sturdy, stylish, inexpensive, durable, and a perfect addition to your kitchen.
When using pallet wood for your indoor furniture, ensure that they are chemically treated. Additionally, wax, oil, or desk seal your pallet before use, to protect from weather damage and add to its longevity.
For a unique table, you can use stained or multi-colored pallets. Whereas wax, paint glaze or stain suffice for a beautiful looking deck.
Bed and Couch
DIY enthusiasts can create numerous unique and interesting designs of beds and couch using wood and plastic pallet.
Among the long list of options is the elegant, Japanese-inspired low bed frames. This design is perfectly stable and could be tweaked to include flame-less candles in-between layers of pallet wood.
To create better stability, you can add stainless steel to the base of your furniture and foam cushions for comfort.
Storage units
A pallet allows for top-notch creative and imaginative furniture ideas such as exotic storage areas. These storage units include shelves, racks, and cabinets. They are super easy to craft and a cheap way to reduce congestion and loss of items. To create, secure your pallet along your wall, place shelves in them, and paint as desired. Then you have an inspiring unit to store your flowers, shoes, and books.
Ornamental Accessories
Pallet furniture projects are also great for achieving unique and functional decorative items. By following easy steps, you can create wall clocks, honeycomb mirrors, chandeliers and other architectural statements using pallets.
Multi-functional Patio Tables
Versatility and functionality are the key benefits of using pallets in creating household furniture.
In light of this, pallets can be adopted into multi-functional tables suitable for your patio. These tables do not only provide the option of a surface to place your items, but also a storage unit for your books, mugs, magazines, and other items.
Swinging Chairs
Swing your stress and worries away with pallet swing chairs perfect for your open-aired patio or garden.
All you need are strings of ropes, pallet wood, cushions for comfort, and a support system that can manage your weight—a perfect setting to unwind, relax and enjoy a glass of your favorite drink. Amazingly, pallets can also be used for outdoor swinging beds.
Outdoor Bars
Pallet bars are exciting ways to transform pallets into useful outdoor furniture. You can create a garden bar with pallet chairs and tables or a compact and elegant wine bar.
Your options also include an outdoor bar set for your backyard. Add paint to your pallet bar structures to introduce interesting colors that catch the eye of every guest.
Conclusion
Pallet furniture ideas offer individuals the liberty to create household accessories that meet their tastes and desires. They can also be adapted to blend with various interior and exterior décors including classic, contemporary or medieval styles. All that is required is a vibrant imagination.


Tags interior design Furniture Pallet furniture
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Legitimate protest By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Erdogan’s agenda: Neo-Ottoman ambition or pan-Islamist zeal? By LELA GILBERT
Itamar Marcus Israel must learn to speak 'Palestinese' to punish PA terror perpetrators By ITAMAR MARCUS
Yitz Greenberg Trump, Kushner deserve better from Israel – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by