The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Bismarck Ebiweh; “My passion for helping people led me to become a success coach”

Bismarck Ebiweh, better known as Fitxfearless on social media, has empowered several men to become the best version of themselves

By PAUL LITMAN  
OCTOBER 11, 2020 12:22
(photo credit: BISMARCK EBIWEH)
(photo credit: BISMARCK EBIWEH)
Bismarck Ebiweh, better known as Fitxfearless on social media, has empowered several men to become the best version of themselves. An athlete, author, and self-improvement coach, Ebiweh’s focus is to transform men to gain self-confidence to lead a highly successful life.
 
Catering to the millennial men, Ebiweh's popularity has soared on YouTube due to his unique, engaging, and creative content related to women and modern-day dating. With more than 50,000 subscribers and over 5.6 million views, he has established a strong connection with his viewers who have hugely benefited from his coaching tips. Perceived as a game-changer, the comments on his videos and constant surge in subscribers are a testament to his success.
 
Speaking of his passion for helping people reach their true potential, Ebiweh states, “Modern-day dating has become overwhelming for men. The rules of dating have changed significantly since the advent of dating apps and the wide availability of choices. I help men improve their overall personality in order to enhance their dating experience. My guidance has also led them to apply the tips in other aspects of their lives, leading to significantly remarkable results.”
 
The resounding success of his YouTube channel led him to compile his dating tips and strategies and publish them. His book, ‘Cracking the Dating Code: A Solution for the Frustrated Man’, available on Amazon, has met with astoundingly positive reviews. The book explores various topics in the area of physical health, mental diet, and communication skills with the aim to increase a man's self-confidence and chances of dating the women he desires.
 
With a clear understanding of women's behavior towards dating, Ebiweh dives deep into the core of the subject and offers expert insight and tactics on how to attract and approach women and navigate the dating world. He also doles out tips on how to achieve optimum physical fitness, build inner confidence through a positive mental diet, and alter fashion style to suit oneself. The book also explains the power of fine-tuning communication skills to charm women while maintaining self-respect and dignity. According to Ebiweh, "The book will resonate with men from all walks of life. The implementation of the strategies will not only lead to accomplishing a fulfilling dating life but also help in improving professional and personal relationships."
 


Tags social media in israel social media social networking Businessman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why does Netanyahu not pass a 2021 budget in December? By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel's leadership was responsible it would look after everyone By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum The Pence-Harris debate and a divided America By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Coping with PTSD since the establishment of Israel By EHUD OLMERT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019
3 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
4 American oleh suspect in dog abuse case has detention extended
The dog is seen being treated in an Agricultre Ministry facility after he was rescued from an abusive home in Bat Yam.
5 Meet Israel’s ‘Greta Thunberg,’ candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize
Yosef Abramowitz [R] with President Shimon Peres [L], in the middle are US comedian Sarah Silverman and her sister, Rabbi Susan Silverman, who is also married to Mr. Abramowitz.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by