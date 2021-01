The final tip that Diaz gives for those trying to expand their online presence is to remember to always aim to dominate, not compete. You need to have the mindset that you are releasing online content to achieve domination over your niche; you should not be creating content to one-up the competition. Trying to compete with your competition online means that you are behaving in a reactionary way. Diaz warns that getting competitive online can quickly result in your brand, developing a reputation for pettiness. Diaz recommends dominating your niche market by always keeping them, rather than your competitors in mind. Diaz says, "There are millions of consumers across the globe, your niche exists, you just need to be clear in your online marketing campaign, and you will find it."