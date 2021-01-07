The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Branding Expert Chris Diaz talks about dominating your niche and creating online influence

In the internet age, a brand's marketing campaign needs to exist like a living organism online

By AVI STERN  
JANUARY 7, 2021 09:27
(photo credit: CHRIS DIAZ)
Having a great brand that suits a niche audience is no longer enough to be successful. The belief that if you advertise your brand, then your audience will come to you is now outdated. In the internet age, a brand's marketing campaign needs to exist like a living organism online, forever evolving and reacting to its environment. Chris Diaz, the founder of the Chris Diaz Agency, understands what it takes to make a brand unmissable online; his agency helps brands devise high-level online marketing strategies. Here Diaz talks us through how to dominate your niche and expand your online influence.
Diaz's first tip for expanding your influence online is to create mindshare around your brand. Mindshare refers to your brand being synonymous with a certain product or service; when your brand has entered the consciousness of many consumers worldwide, you have achieved mindshare. Two notable examples of brands who have achieved this are the Band-aid and Q-Tip brands; their popularity has made them synonymous with the product they offer. Diaz advises that you can encourage your brand's mindshare by making sure that all advertising of your brand is clear about what your product is used for. Shareable videos and content are essential in achieving mindshare! 
Another simple tip that Diaz offers to increase your online reach is to make sure that you are using an avatar in all of your brand's online communication with your consumers. Put simply, this means that you should have one image that acts as your thumbnail on every social media site that your brand communicates through, such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. An appropriately scaled thumbnail of your logo works perfectly for this. 
The final tip that Diaz gives for those trying to expand their online presence is to remember to always aim to dominate, not compete. You need to have the mindset that you are releasing online content to achieve domination over your niche; you should not be creating content to one-up the competition. Trying to compete with your competition online means that you are behaving in a reactionary way. Diaz warns that getting competitive online can quickly result in your brand, developing a reputation for pettiness. Diaz recommends dominating your niche market by always keeping them, rather than your competitors in mind. Diaz says, "There are millions of consumers across the globe, your niche exists, you just need to be clear in your online marketing campaign, and you will find it."
 


Tags marketing online business Digital marketing
