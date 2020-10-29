The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Challenges as a Returning Resident or in making Aliya to Israel

According to the Law of Return, any person entitled to return can immigrate to Israel, immediately receive Israeli citizenship, and enjoy a generous basket of rights

By TSVI KAN TOR  
NOVEMBER 1, 2020 11:30
(photo credit: TSVI KAN TOR)
(photo credit: TSVI KAN TOR)
Israel is the State of the Jewish people. According to the Law of Return, any person entitled to return can immigrate to Israel, immediately receive Israeli citizenship, and enjoy a generous basket of rights and benefits such as the right to work, the right to obtain health insurance, etc. Any Israeli citizen who returns to Israel after an extended stay abroad can start working upon arrival without any difficulties.
However, in some cases, due to the burdens of bureaucracy, it is better for certain Olim or returning citizens to seek legal assistance. The good news is that most problems have solutions. Adv. Tsvi Kan-Tor, founder of the law firm Kan-Tor & Acco, is a leading expert in Israeli immigration and global migration and provides the following scenarios:
Pre-Aliya Options
This is a case in which an individual who is entitled to make Aliyah wants to work in Israel for a certain period to determine whether they wish to immigrate to Israel.
The solution is to apply for an A-1 visa, which allows for temporary residence in Israel and is granted only to those entitled to make Aliyah under the Law of Return. This visa allows the holder to live and work in Israel before making a final decision regarding immigration to Israel.
Holders of an A-1 visa will receive an identity card (in a different color) that includes an ID number. The holder of an A-1 visa is not a citizen of Israel, and therefore will not be issued an Israeli passport. The visa is usually valid for three years and can be extended for an additional two years.
“Step by Step” procedure - Spouse of an Israeli citizen
Israel takes an accommodating approach and allows the spouses of Israeli citizens to stay in Israel with their spouses, first as  temporary residents and then as citizens. This “step by step” process allows the acquisition of residency and citizenship for the Israeli citizen’s spouse in stages and includes civil marriage and same-sex marriage.
According to Adv. Kan-Tor, these are relatively complex and lengthy procedures that can take several years. It is recommended to receive guidance from an experienced professional who, in many cases, facilitates the process, prevents errors and mistakes, and thereby shortens the process.
In these procedures, the applicant requires legal advice regarding the best application for their specific case, as well as guidance about issues such as eligibility, required documents, scheduling and attending interviews, and assistance in resolving cultural and language barriers with the Ministry of Interior and other Israeli authorities.
This also applies to many other types of cases such as civil marriage, adopted children, cohabitation, etc.  
Determining Parentage and Citizenship of a Child
According to Israeli law, any child of an Israeli citizen is considered an Israeli citizen from birth. Therefore, when the mother is an Israeli citizen, the child will also be recognized as an Israeli citizen, subject to proof of paternity of the child. Most often, proof is provided by an official birth certificate.
If the father is an Israeli citizen and the couple is not married, or do not live together, then according to Adv. Kan-Tor, the father will be required by the Ministry of the Interior to file a paternity claim in the Family Court to confirm parentage. The father will be requested to provide proof of parentage by taking a DNA test to register the child as an Israeli citizen in the Ministry of the Interior.
Immigrants and Military Service
The issue of IDF service arises when children emigrate from Israel with their parents and wish to return to Israel. There is a different set of requirements for children who were born in Israel and left Israel with their parents and for those who were born abroad.
Although every Israeli citizen must serve in the IDF, there are many exemptions regarding children who grew up abroad or were born abroad. It is highly recommended for Israeli citizens over the age of 16 and a half who grew up abroad to determine their status regarding military service before they arrive in Israel.
Israeli law requires every Israeli citizen to verify their military status at the age of 16 and a half. This verification determines the citizen’s obligation to serve in the IDF or the possible entitlement for release or deferment of service. An Israeli citizen who left Israel with their parents before the age of 16, or was born abroad to Israeli parents, is entitled under certain conditions to defer military service, as long as they are living abroad with their parents. It is important to remember that every Israeli citizen over the age of 16 and a half must show a certificate regarding military status upon entering Israel.
According to Adv. Kan-Tor, in most cases, the military authorities in Israel use common sense and exercise discretion as long as the application is made as early as possible. The longer the application is delayed, the more complicated it usually becomes.
Written in cooperation with: Kan-Tor & Acco


Tags Israel immigration lawyer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Justice has been achieved in the Labour Party By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, Trump need to stop corrosive culture of spin By YAAKOV KATZ
The Mandela Effect, fake news and elections By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': F-35 sale isn't dangerous, Netanyahu's lies are By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
3 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
4 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by