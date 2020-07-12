Charitable’s Passion is Supporting Non-Profits With Your Campaigns

More and more businesses are making a commitment to the idea of doing well by doing good. Why? Because it works. In fact, 97% of marketing executives believe that cause marketing—the idea of marketing a for-profit product or service to benefit a non-profit charity or cause—is a valid business strategy.For a lot of companies however, the challenge isn’t really why they should support a non-profit as they make a push for their campaigns, it’s how do they get started. “Like any business plan or marketing initiative, this is a venture that demands careful thought and a solid strategy. There may be many components that can contribute to the success of your efforts, but there are just as many reasons why your efforts could ultimately fall flat in front of your audience,” says Jeff Smith, CEO of Charitable—an organization whose marketing campaigns bring businesses, celebrities and influencers together to support reputable nonprofits.For starters, an effective campaign should always be tied to a specific goal—something that businesses tend to overlook. Most organizations are able to see the big picture advantage of a marketing campaign tied to a charitable cause and recognize its key benefits, but they’re unable to see the more minute details that will define relevance to their audience. For example, what factors will ensure that the public pays attention to what you have to say? What causes best resonates with their audience? What steps to take to make the campaign engaging and interesting? What will prompt their followers to share it?“At Charitable, we believe it’s important to find a cause that aligns with your company’s values. It’s not enough to support a cause, it has to be a cause that echoes what your brand stands for. Otherwise, your audience will sense a disconnect, and that leads to lackluster results,” adds Ashleigh Warren, Charitable’s Director of Sales & Marketing.Additionally, capturing and keeping the attention of your audience can prove to be a challenge. Sometimes, even the most perfectly matched company and non-profit is unable to cut through the noise. For this, Charitable’s solution is simple--“Through the years, we have built a very wide network of celebrities and influencers with a massive following that give us an opportunity to put your brand front and center. It helps not only build awareness for what you’re doing, while indirectly marketing your brand and what it represents, it also works to build excitement for an initiative.”The bottom line? Taking this marketing route is effective, but it demands the same level of diligence and transparency that you would give any other campaign.“Sincerity is still key. Don’t just get into it because everyone else is. Do it because doing good is something that your entire organization can actually get behind,” says Smith.