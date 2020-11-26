A hustler since he was young, Cody Cruz has helped lots of businesses increase their market shares, attract and retain customers, and make profits. And he did all these despite the challenges he felt, the backlashes and the condemnation.

He is reminiscent of the herder in PAULO Coelho’s classic The Alchemist. The book takes her readers on a journey of a boy. The boy travels across cities with his cattle, searching for a goldmine that his grandfather had told him about.

Unlike the boy in The Alchemist, he didn’t need to move around from one country to the next – at least not physically. What he did was simple: he plugged into the vast and endless river of social media.

Mentored by the world-renowned businessman Scot Warner, Cody has gone on to help various businesses build their business from the ground up since his high school days. He doesn't believe any company is destined to fail. For Cody, the differences between a failed business and a successful one are hard work, the right marketing solutions, and the right team.

When he was young, he spent the better part of his day surfing social media. Many of his friends and family members scolded him for wasting his time. But he isn't the type of person to relent on something he feels a strong passion for. And helping businesses grow is something he felt a strong love for. It was this passion that drove him into digital marketing.

And since his High school days, Cody has been achieving massive success in the digital marketing space. Being a person who spots opportunities when they are new, he quickly threw his all into learning the intricacies of digital marketing, using its tools to help businesses grow.

When he acquired his first client, Cody says he was beyond himself with excitement. He was determined to prove to the client who was willing to place his business in Cody's hands that he was the best digital marketer for his business. His commitment to excellent work was his driving force. After the results started rolling for his first client, the referrals started to rush in like a broken dam.

Cody’s success as a digital marketer is longer in doubt. He is still committed to seeing businesses grow and expand and make profits.

The same way he keyed into the digital marketing world as a growing adult, seeing the immense money-making and value-adding potentials, he sees tremendous value-adding potential in every company he works with. His goal is to help as many businesses reach the highest heights that they want for themselves.