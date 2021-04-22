Continuing Trident Group’s legacy in Cyprus

Trident Cyprus, an important part of the global Trident Group, was established in 1996 to provide Corporate, Fiduciary and Trust services to local and international clients. The ongoing success made the company one of the leaders in Cyprus’ competitive Financial Services industry. In 2018, Trident Cyprus launched its Fund Administration Services as it saw the opportunity following the rapid growth of the local fund industry. “In Cyprus, Trident’s Fund business is growing in line with the growth of the local industry and it is believed that this growth will be exponential considering the macro-economic factors that are now working in favour of positioning Cyprus as a key EU Fund domicile” said Mr. Andreas Mercouri, General Manager of Trident Cyprus.

During its 25 years in Cyprus, Trident has formed key alliances within the industry that are of particular importance when considering Fund Services. “These key alliances allow Trident Cyprus to offer one-stop-shop solutions to clients in terms of initial tax or legal advice required, fund hosting and depositary services, the setup of a structure and of course the ongoing administration” explained Mercouri. “Moreover, we are able to offer multi-jurisdictional support and services based on our Group’s international presence in over 20 jurisdictions.”

Because of the Group’s global reach, the Trident team in Cyprus has had the opportunity to work with Israel since its initial setup and looks for more business with the neighbouring country, as Cyprus continues to develop its fund services. “Trident Cyprus is determined to continue developing its Fund business, especially with Israel, where there is already a history and good working relations with many local professionals. For anyone in Israel considering Cyprus, remember, it is only a very short flight away and of course in today’s digital world a couple of clicks for a virtual call to find out more” Mercouri concluded.



