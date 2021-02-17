The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Cory Muroff on the latest trends and the future of e-commerce

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 17:29
(photo credit: CORY MUROFF)
(photo credit: CORY MUROFF)
 
If you have an interest in the e-commerce field, now is the time to start. Consumers have spent $601.75 billion on online products in 2019 alone, and the number of online sales is projected to increase as the pandemic continues. Cory Muroff is an expert in the industry, and here, he wants to share what its future looks like.
Muroff has formed many e-commerce businesses since his start in the industry in 2011. He is the COO of Cry Baby, which sells women’s clothing and accessories, and is on the board for charitable clothing brand Ivory Ella. “It is estimated that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of e-commerce by four to six years,” Muroff said. “That means that more people have been shopping online than ever. If you want to get a piece of that pie, you should act fast.” One of the trends that he predicts that will break out in 2021 is creating unique customer experiences. “Your website can look different to every customer if you know what they’re looking for. This customization makes it more likely that people will buy.” While most people used to shop using their laptops or computers, e-commerce sites now need to be optimized for mobile devices. By the end of 2021, it’s estimated that 73% of e-commerce sales will take place on smartphones. “You can’t ignore that part of the market. Technology is moving forward, and your brand needs to as well.” Lastly, if you’re looking for a way to keep your customers long-term, it looks like subscription services will be trendy in 2021. “You get to charge your customer’s credit card every month and really build a relationship with them. That’s a dream come true for many entrepreneurs.”
As for the future of the industry, Muroff thinks it will just keep getting better and better. “Shopping online is our future as a society. People want unique products as soon as they see them, and they don’t want to drive to a store for that. As more people become comfortable with shopping online, the growth will just continue.” In addition, it doesn’t help if your business doesn’t do any good for the world. “Ivory Ella is very exciting because of the charity work it does. You need to have something that you’re excited about in your e-commerce business.”
There’s no better time than the present to break into the e-commerce industry. With advice from experts like Cory Muroff, the future of your e-commerce business looks bright.


Tags e-commerce pandemic sales
