The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

David Fichman is Changing the World at Twenty-Two

David Fichman, the founder of Bootcamp, talks about the obstacles he faced and how he surpassed them to get to where he is now.

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
NOVEMBER 11, 2020 14:50
(photo credit: DAVID FISHMAN)
(photo credit: DAVID FISHMAN)
David Fichman, a self-made millionaire by 21, was doing business since he was 12 years old. Granted, after discovering his passion for helping others succeed in life and in business, the young entrepreneur established a project to help people better understand one another and stop competing against each other in a race that he claims, “does not exist”. David left millions in the hopes of changing the world.
The young entrepreneur founded his company ‘Bootcamp’ when he realized how much he loved helping people overcome their personal problems to achieve their full potential “Once we stop judging people, we can start understanding them”, David explained.
Having always felt like a lone wolf and a misfit, David Fichman struggled with anxiety and depression in his school life, as he felt suffocated by the robotic system. He longed to make a change in the world instead of fitting into a mold prepared by society for him. His aspiration soon turned into reality – he left a successful Media company that he created to pursue his passion, and that’s how Bootcamp came into being.
“I never attained much support for my endeavors, and constantly felt as though I have had to prove myself against all the naysayers and doubtful people around me,” shares David Fichman.
Despite facing the criticism of moving too fast in his career, David never took his eyes away from his goal and has always focused on success. The success of especially those that have trudged along the same path as he is on at the moment and have come out victorious on the other side.
David’s hunger came from the number of lives he’s changed at 22. The sentence “you’ve changed my life” has driven him to change as many as possible. “The knowledge that what I am doing is possible brings me comfort, and that is more fulfilling than money,” says David.
David Fichman is incredibly committed to the cause of helping those around him. He is extremely confident of his capabilities, and strongly believes in self-reflection and learning from mistakes made along the way.


Tags business Money Businessman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Everyone should get the coronavirus vaccine, and it should be law By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader It’s time for a female president By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Can Jews on the Right, Left find common ground? – opinion By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
3 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain, has died
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
4 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020
5 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by