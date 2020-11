David Fichman is Changing the World at Twenty-Two

Granted, after discovering his passion for helping others succeed in life and in business, the young entrepreneur established a project to help people better understand one another and stop competing against each other in a race that he claims, “does not exist”. David left millions in the hopes of changing the world.

David Fichman, a self-made millionaire by 21, was doing business since he was 12 years old.

The young entrepreneur founded his company ‘Bootcamp’ when he realized how much he loved helping people overcome their personal problems to achieve their full potential “Once we stop judging people, we can start understanding them”, David explained.

Having always felt like a lone wolf and a misfit, David Fichman struggled with anxiety and depression in his school life, as he felt suffocated by the robotic system. He longed to make a change in the world instead of fitting into a mold prepared by society for him. His aspiration soon turned into reality – he left a successful Media compan

y that he created

to pursue his passion, and that’s how Bootcamp came into being.