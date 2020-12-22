The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Deep WordPress Theme: A Multi-Purpose Solution for All Your Needs

When it comes to choosing a WordPress theme for your site, two scenarios come to light.

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 09:10
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Either you pick a theme that's specifically designed for the niche you need for your website or choose an all-in-one multi-concept product. The second group is usually considered a better solution since you can conveniently cover all your needs that might come up after launching your website.
Businesses may undergo unanticipated changes for their online marketing strategies and therefore need the requirements already in place to make the necessary adjustments. With that in mind, the developer teams behind multi-purpose WordPress themes do their best to meet such needs whenever they come up.
In this article, we're going to review Deep, a feature-rich solution for all kinds of websites. It provides you with great flexibility to make whatever customizations you require without the need for a web developer or designer. Deep is a perfect choice both in terms of cost and convenience for any website you launch. To get more specific, let's go through different aspects of this theme can the way you can put it into use.
Deep is a professional product backed by Webnus, a skilled team of developers specializing in WordPress themes, plugins, and services. They have perfectly expended on the main functionalities of WordPress and published multiple products for different needs.
To put you in the picture, the Modern Events Calendar is a ground-breaking product of this brand that takes the online event management experience one step higher. This product is among the top-performing event plugins of WordPress, and its free version currently has more than 70,000 active installations.
Deep is an all-inclusive solution that is an Elementor-based theme by default. However, it supports other page builders like King Composer and WPBakery efficiently. There are tons of eye-catching visual elements in this theme that follow the latest design trends competently.
A Great Collection of Pre-Built Websites
Nowadays, internet users are used to meeting their needs fast and easy. The same condition applies to website creation as well, and that's why the WordPress theme developers spend time preparing useful demos for different niches.
Using Deep, you have access to more than 90 pre-made demos with real content that can be imported on your website in a few minutes. The theme has a unique demo importer tool, and you can get the content from within the theme's dashboard without using any third-party plugin.
The available demos are all-inclusive and match the needs of both large and small websites. So it doesn't matter why you're launching your website since you can be sure that the designs are wholly modern and satisfy your needs to the greatest extent.
The available demos are categorized based on their functionality, and you can choose from a variety of different options. Agency, web design, food, portfolio, consulting, church, hotel, pet shop, fashion, and online education are among the demos' main topics.
Multiple Page-Builder Tools and Customization Options
When it comes to customization and website personalization, Deep has a lot to say.
It allows you to change every single aspect of your site, including the styles, colors, icons, containers, fonts, buttons, animations, etc., without installing additional tools. The core features of Deep alongside the premium plugins included in the license will suffice for all your requirements.
  • Section Builder Tools
Deep has provided everything you need to make website page building an easy and smooth experience. Header and footer builders are extremely useful in creating tailor-made designs for your pages without changing anything in the CSS.
It supports different horizontal, verticals, and sticky formats that you can separately set for desktop or mobile views. To help you get things done faster, there are plenty of pre-designed layouts with great functionality and specific options to make these sections appear just the way they're meant to be.
A Series of Practical Premium Plugins
The plugins tab is another section on the admin panel where you can activate the premium themes associated with Deep. Go Pricing, Jet Plugins, Ninja Popups, The Grid, and Layer Slider are some of the premium plugins included in the theme that adds to its functionality and customizability.
Hits and Misses of the Deep Theme
Hits:
  • Full compatibility with WooCommerce
  • A diverse set of layouts, colors, templates, and other visual elements
  • Full support of the popular page builder plugins
  • SEO-friendly programming with peak performance
  • Bundled with plenty of premium plugins
Misses:
  • You can't update the premium plugins individually and need to wait for newer versions of the Deep theme itself
  • Premium support is limited to one year
 


