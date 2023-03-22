The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Diaspora Week is held for the eighth time on 19-22.3.2023

by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism

By SARAH GOLDMAN
Published: MARCH 22, 2023 15:00
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

During the course of the week, the Ministry will be conducting events and activities throughout Israel, in academic institutions, across campuses, in cultural institutions, and throughout the IDF.

The highlight of the week will be the main event held on Wednesday, 22.3.23.

Live stream: https://web.gostreaming.tv/mda/

Diaspora Week is being celebrated for the eighth consecutive year, beginning on the 19th of March 2023 and is marked by events and activities across Israel.

The week takes place following the government resolution 1656 on the subject of strengthening ties with Diaspora Jewry. In light of the resolution, Diaspora Week is held every year with the purpose of strengthening the ties and the mutual support between the State of Israel and its citizens and the Jewish people living in the Diaspora.

This year, Diaspora Week is being held in collaboration with AM”I ( a joint venture of MDA and Gesher organization) and various public bodies: the Ministry of Education, the IDF, local government, the Jewish Agency, pre-military academies, Masa, the ANU Museum, and others.

On Sunday, 19.3.2023, the 26th of Adar 5783, the government convened a meeting devoted to reviewing the activities of the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism.

On Monday, 20.3.2023, the 27th of Adar 5783, a special event was held at the Knesset on the challenges the Jewish community in Ukraine is facing. In addition, there was a discussion in the Knesset educational committee on the issues of teaching about the Diaspora in Israeli educational system.

Also, on the same day, a special event was held at the Presidential Residence, at which, the Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, has presented the 'Diaspora Index' for 2023 to the President of the State of Israel, Yitzhak Herzog.

The highlight of the week will be the main event produced in collaboration with the Israel National Event and Ceremony Authority. The event will celebrate the idea of mutual support under the title “#FOREVER_AM”, and will take place on Wednesday 22.3.2023, the 29th of Adar 5783, at 19:00, at the Jerusalem Theater. The event, which will be held in two languages, Hebrew and English, will be broadcast via 

and on the Facebook page of the Ministry of the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism: https://www.facebook.com/DiasporaAffairs?mibextid=ZbWKwL.

Leading Israeli artists (Aviv Alush, Ania Bukstein, Shiri Maimon, Eliad Nachum, and others) will perform at the event together with artists from the Diaspora.

All the events of Diaspora Week:

שבוע התפוצות התשפ"ג | כל המידע על אירועי שבוע התפוצו (amisrael.org.il) 

This article was written in cooperation with Ministry of Diaspora Affairs
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
3

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
4

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
5

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by