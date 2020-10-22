The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Digital Marketing Expert Rei Prendi on How Video-based Content is Dominating Social Media

If you're on any social media platform, you may have noticed that most of the posts are video-based.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
OCTOBER 22, 2020 11:59
(photo credit: REI PRENDI)
If you’re on any social media platform, you may have noticed that most of the posts are video-based. Whether it is Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, or any other platform, videos are currently the most popular form of content. According to Rei Prendi, a digital expert and social media manager, video-based content on social media will continue increasing in popularity in the coming years.
Rei Prendi, born in 1996 in Albania, is a social media influencer, digital expert, and content creator on various social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Tiktok. The IT graduate is a master of social media and knows how to expertly use the various platforms for marketing.
Videos are so popular that Facebook alone has over four billion video views every day, with 500 million viewers watching over 100 million hours of video content. Rei believes that within the next five years, most of the posts on social media will be videos. "Many people have a short attention span online, and videos are a good way to express yourself and pass a message in the shortest time possible while entertaining your audience," he opines. “People find it easier to consume visual content as opposed to text,” he continues. However, the length of the video matters as people are more likely to finish a watching a 90-second video as compared to a 3-minute video.
Apart from the visual content being easier to consume than text, videos are also popular because they have a high entertainment value that makes people want to watch them over and over. Indeed, some of the most popular social media influencers started with funny videos that went viral. This should be a lesson to marketers who plan on using video-based content on social media – promotional videos with a funny and entertaining aspect will generate more views than a bland video with strong promotion but no entertainment.
With the popularity of videos, brands should take note of this and increase the use of visuals to attract more customers. “Videos are the future of every social media strategy, and any brand that does not utilize them is losing out,” believes Rei.
 
 


