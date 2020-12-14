The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Entrepreneur Matt Mahvi talks about the future of cyber security

The whole of society is moving online. All facets of our everyday life are being slowly digitalized.

By AVI STERN  
DECEMBER 14, 2020 12:33
(photo credit: MATT MAHVI)
(photo credit: MATT MAHVI)
Keeping our personal and professional data secure matters more with each passing year. Those who do not take cybersecurity seriously, do so at their peril, just ask Matt Mahvi. The serial entrepreneur immersed himself in the field of cybersecurity and telecoms when he was 12 and since then has been personally involved in stopping more than 3.5 million individual attacks.
That’s a lot of numbers and the reason why the owner of cybersecurity company Staminus has been invited to sit on cybersecurity panels across the world. As the go-to-authority on the future of cybersecurity, Mr. Mahvi has kindly agreed to share his insights on what the future holds for the industry.
Multi-Factor Authentication Will Become The Norm
The whole of society is moving online. All facets of our everyday life are being slowly digitalized. As the number of internet users grows significantly, so too does the amount of time we spend online and the number of opportunities for criminals to steal and exploit our data. The internet has often been linked to the Wild West because bandits and thieves lurk in every corner waiting to pounce. As cybersecurity becomes more sophisticated so too do the criminals, As such, multi-factor authentication will become must protection for all your online accounts. Using your phone as a physical key to your email login and routinely changing your password is the bare minimum you will need to do to stay one step ahead of the hackers.
Artificial Intelligence Will Rule The Roost
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a key factor in cybersecurity systems for some time. Machine learning algorithms are important because they allow for the automation of tasks. Al is not emotional and can make decisions faster than the human mind. Although AI is not infallible it is constantly evolving. AI can detect security issues before they can be exploited by hackers and effectively combat cyber attacks before they can cause untold damage. In the future AI will also be used to simulate potential network attacks to identify weak points within the system. AI is very much the future of cybersecurity and will be more than a match for the most ingenious criminal mastermind.
Hackers Will Become A Dying Breed
With the rise of AI and more sophisticated layers of security, hackers will have their work cut out, and it’s predicted they will eventually give up individually attempting to sabotage your system and steal your data, and opt to solely use automated scripts instead. Every minute of every hour of every day, cyberattacks are already carried out using automated scripts. They work by trawling through your databases in an attempt to exploit vulnerabilities. The scripts of course have to be created by a tech-savvy individual but there’s nothing to stop them from selling them on to other criminals. In the future, we expect to see a lot more of this as cybersecurity will become more reliant on AI than ever before.
 
 


Tags social media big data data
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Normalized Israel-Morocco ties bring years of secret ties in the open By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by