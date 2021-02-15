The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

EVERY RELOCATION IS A WORLD OF ITS OWN

By BETH COHEN  
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 09:12
(photo credit: BENJAMIN ADAM)
(photo credit: BENJAMIN ADAM)
Ocean, with over 75 years of experience in shipping and relocation, has revolutionized its approach to relocation. This shift, initiated by Shlomit Drenger, Director of Business Development, allows the client unprecedented freedom. This freedom begins from the initial contact with the Journey Manager, at the very beginning of the process, when ‘just thinking’ about relocation. The Journey Manager, specially trained to assess the needs of the client, has Ocean’s core values at his finger-tips and uses these values to guide the client through the relocation process from the onset and throughout the whole process which could be 6 months, a year or more and not necessarily will the relocatee return to their country of origin.  They may return or stay in their new destination or they may relocate again to another destination.  It also depends on if the relocatee is moving as they were made a job offer or it may be a family that wants to try another way of living.
What is a Journey Manager and what does he do?
Your Journey Manager is your one point of contact, your own personal ambassador, champion and anchor throughout your relocation process.
He is experienced and specially trained to understand the individual and their family getting ready to leave the home they have known, and move to a home they have yet to meet. He understands that relocation is not a single event, but a process that can last years.
He is an expert at listening and observing. He is skilled at uncovering the client’s (and family’s) needs. He knows what, how and when to ask the questions that will build a deep understanding of family members and offer the appropriate solutions. The Journey Manager plans the entire relocation journey together with your family, ensuring that it fits your needs exactly.
He is your relocation partner, managing your relocation journey and creating with you the client, an interactive, personal, stable and stress-free relationship. He is the person you can turn to with any question, secure in the knowledge that you will always receive support.
He represents you and your needs to the in-house specialists who provide the solutions of your choosing from Ocean. He will do everything in his power to make sure things click into place, always to your complete satisfaction.
This synergistic, holistic, agile approach to Ocean’s clients is the key to success, even and especially during these uncertain times. This reframing of the role of the relocation company has expanded Ocean’s ability, reach and success.
How is Ocean’s Journey Manager able to provide a bespoke package of solutions for each client?
A wide range of solutions are available under one roof. Each solution is provided by the most experienced professionals in the field.
Real Estate property management and Tax Consultancy – Experience has taught us that home is a basic need. Accordingly, decisions concerning one’s home are wrought with many personal, emotional and economic components. This becomes especially apparent when acting remotely. Through our vast, global tradition, we have identified the challenges of individuals living in two countries –those whose home is both ‘here and there’, even when purchasing property ‘for the distant future’.
Our Journey Managers have attained a rare skill. We envelope the client in a bespoke comprehensive solution: furniture rental/shipping/property management; short/long term rental; renovation/design project management.
Our specialization sets us apart from other realtors. We provide a diversified solution for selling/buying/renting/locating tenants and temporary housing, all as a complete, vital package of solutions that includes: international taxation, legal advice and the synergistic management of all solutions, from A to Z. The entire object of which is to provide you the client with a sense of certainty and professional peace.
Our tax advisors at Ocean are experts in the field, having accompanied hundreds who have relocated. They will help you understand your income tax obligations as Israelis working abroad and understand more clearly your actual salary worth and what your net salary will be.
Shipping, Door to Door Delivery -. In the field of international shipping, there are many options - shipping by sea, air, shipping a full container or participating in a container, etc. Ocean’s International Shipping Team will help you to optimally build your shipping plan to suit your specific needs.
Additional Solutions:   Locate and Identify School/Daycare; Settling in solutions; Orientation; Furniture Rental; Coaching
Ocean uniquely qualified to work synergistically, holistically and agilely.
While the Journey Manager makes certain that all the pieces come together like a symphony – he never loses sight of Ocean’s core values – the client and their family are at the center of the process. You, the client have the freedom to decide and choose what solutions you want. His “raison d’etre” is to meet the client’s needs and expectations, tailoring a package of solutions specifically for each individual client.
All of these factors ensure a positive experience and a successful relocation for you and your family.


Tags business Relocation success
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to incentivize inoculation - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Nathan Lopes Cardozo

A plea to Israel's haredi, secular communities in memory of Rabbi Twerski

 By NATHAN LOPES CARDOZO

My Word: When the anti-Bibi brigade merges with the anti-vaxxers

 By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Why did Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, keep putting his hand on his head?

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by