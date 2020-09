T​aryn understands this so well because she didn’t face life without her own challenges. She was an undiagnosed dyslexic most of her life and faced a long and arduous battle with PTSD. She learned first-hand what it is like to find that resilience and live a successful life. “I am honored to be featured in Breaking Free,” says Dr. Taryn. “Resilience is my passion, and being given a platform to explains how to break free from what holds us back is an opportunity of a lifetime.” What sets her apart from other coaches is her keen ability to see opportunity in adversity. She understands what can be harnessed to improve our lives with empathy, grace, and courage.