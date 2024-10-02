"Eye & Beyond II" conference showcases innovations in ophthalmology

The "Eye & Beyond II" conference, held on September 26 at the Tel Aviv Hilton and hosted by the Ophthalmology Division at Rabin (Beilinson) Medical Center, was a groundbreaking event showcasing the latest innovations in eye research and treatment. The convention brought together leading experts, researchers, and clinicians to explore cutting-edge advancements in ophthalmology, ranging from innovative surgical techniques to revolutionary treatments for vision restoration. This event underscored Beilinson's commitment to pioneering research and its dedication to enhancing the quality of life for patients worldwide.

Prof. Irit Bahar, head of the Ophthalmology Division at Beilinson Medical Center, remarked on the conference’s significance: “Overall, the conference served as a significant platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and fostering advancements in eye care, paving the way for future collaborations and innovations in the field.” She expressed her satisfaction, stating, “It was a very successful conference; we managed to pull it off against all odds. Until the last minute, it was not clear if it would happen or not, but I am glad we decided to do it because people were really thirsty to meet.”

(credit: Gal Sazon )

The conference, attended by about four hundred ophthalmologists and industry professionals, featured roundtable sessions with representatives from nine Israeli startups, each presenting innovative developments in areas like retinal health, corneal conditions, and imaging software. Prof. Bahar emphasized the value of these discussions, hosted by Dr. Gal Antman, post doc in ophthalmic innovation from Mount Sinai, New York.: “The roundtable discussions with representatives from about nine Israeli startups engaged in productive brainstorming sessions, providing valuable insights that sparked potential collaborations with the Beilinson ophthalmology department. She noted that exciting ideas for collaboration have already emerged, highlighting her goal to strengthen ties with the startup ecosystem.

The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) was a key highlight of the convention. Guest of honor Prof. Alon Harris, a world-renowned ophthalmic researcher and AI expert from Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, delivered a keynote lecture titled "The Eye as a Window to the Body: Applying Imaging Techniques and Artificial Intelligence." Prof. Harris presented research on AI's impact in ophthalmology, showcasing its ability to assist in diagnosing various eye problems. He unveiled an experimental AI-powered technique that analyzes eye images to potentially diagnose a range of systemic diseases, showcasing AI's expanding role in revolutionizing diagnostics and treatment.

Other notable presentations included the innovative "Cataract Pilot" project from Beilinson Hospital, given by the, Gil Lahovizer, winner of Israel Defense Prize, designed to enhance the training of cataract surgeons using simulators modeled after methodologies from the Air Force. Prof. Bahar stated, “This innovative approach promises to refine surgical skills in a controlled environment, preparing surgeons for real-world scenarios.”

Professor Anat Loewenstein discussed the importance of home monitoring for patients, emphasizing the use of self-monitoring devices that allow patients to send vital information to their doctors. “This approach is seen as pivotal for improving patient outcomes and streamlining healthcare processes,” she noted.

(credit: Menash Cohen )

The conference also featured discussions about the connections between ocular conditions and neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, with emerging research potentially leading to new therapeutic strategies that address both visual and cognitive health. A particularly exciting development came from a presentation on cornea transplants using 3D printing technology by an Israeli company, which has the potential to revolutionize the field of corneal transplants by offering customized solutions for patients in need.

Among the notable guests was Professor Friedmann Paul from Germany, who shared insights on new technologies in medical imaging, including high-resolution MRI for diagnosing eye diseases. The presentation of Dr. Joseph Nathan from ForSight Robotics, showcasing a new robot designed for cataract surgery, was described as “mind-blowing” by Prof. Bahar.

Overall, the event led to practical outcomes, including partnerships with approximately nine Israeli startups exploring collaboration opportunities in eye medicine. A competition among startups resulted in the win of Everads Therapy, presented by Dr. Keren Mano, for their innovative drug injection technology targeting specific layers of the eye. In the second place, and very close to the first one, was BlinkAid, presented by Raz Carl, for their groundbreaking approach towards the nature of blinking and computer vision dry eye syndrome.

The "Eye & Beyond II" conference successfully served as a significant platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and fostering advancements in eye care, paving the way for future collaborations and innovations in the field.

This article was written in cooperation with Eye & Beyond II