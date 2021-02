Fifty fascinating facets

One of these artists is 23-year-old Matan Sacofsky. A short while ago, he was spending most of his day servicing the tank that served as his home during the three years of his military service. The day he completed his national service, he exchanged his military uniform for civilian clothing and the implements of war for something totally different – the tools of an artist. Now he gets up early every morning with the tools of his trade strapped to his back – canvas, brushes, palettes, and easel – and walks the streets of Jerusalem looking for the perfect place to paint. He combs the streets of the capital because he has an artistic project called 50 Shades of Gold. It will represent Jerusalem through the media of paint and video.