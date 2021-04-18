Finding Love After the Pandemic with Dr. Elena Eustache

While it might seem as though there are already plenty of dating apps on the market to choose from, Dr. Eustache’s Love the App is truly one-of-a kind. Despite the litany of options for dating apps, one consistent fault throughout most, if not all of them is in how they facilitate that dreadful, never-ending cycle of “hook-up culture.” Though for some, a dating app is a vehicle for finding true love, for many, apps are just a quick way to find sex without having to commit to a relationship. But, with Love the App, users are prompted to state their intentions from the get-go, with options for their end goals being either to find a “committed relationship,” “marriage,” or “marriage with children.” With this forthright approach in mind, Dr. Eustache helps those who are dating with purpose and genuine intentions to find better matches quickly and efficiently. While this might seem forward in some ways, this straightforward criteria is what Dr. Eustache believes will help people find real, genuine love.

And corresponding with the app, the love doctor also looks forward to the release of her latest book called How to Be Feminine—a guide for women on how to re-learn the lost art of femininity. Despite the progress that the women’s movement has made over the last 20-30 years, Dr. Eustache believes that when it comes to dating, there is a subtle balance between women asserting themselves and also retaining a sense of mystery and femininity when dating. The book will be a tool for women, informing them on how to become their most powerful and productive selves all while balancing femininity. How to Be Feminine will soon be available this year via audiobook and hardcopy. Along with the book, Dr. Eustache is excited to also debut a master class on How to Be Feminine on Tony Robbins’ Mastermind platform that will be a hands-on learning experience for women in the dating cycle, helping them learn how to incorporate femininity into their dating practices.

With love as the driving force behind all of her endeavors, Dr. Elena Eustache looks forward to connecting with those who yearn to find real, authentic love. Through Love the App, the How to Be Feminine book and master class, she looks forward to giving people the right tools to successfully find love and a life-long partner. To learn more about Dr. Elena Eustache, Love the App, How to Be Feminine and more, visit her website. And be sure to follow her on Instagram to keep up with upcoming projects and developments.

As the world continues to buzz with excitement as covid-19 cases continue to diminish, many are looking forward to resuming their social and romantic lives that have been put on hold for the last year. But as meeting new people and potential partners is now more difficult than ever before, the renown love doctor, Dr. Elena Eustache has created a new and innovative dating app that’s made for the future of love. Introducing Love the App.