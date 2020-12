First comprehensive study of the third age in the coronavirus crisis

This fact is especially amplified with regard to groups of people who tend to spend a lot of time at home, with an emphasis on a population of 70-plus. The coronavirus pandemic, which has caused us all to be cocooned in homes, has further intensified the centrality of the home and the implications it has for the feelings of the elderly population. Compared to 70-plus-year-olds in the general population, sheltered housing occupants reported higher levels of optimism and sense of meaning to life as well as life satisfaction. In addition, at higher levels relative to the general adult population, the experience of sheltered housing occupants was that there were those who cared for them. The explanation for these findings lies in the fact that in sheltered housing there is a combination of the positive elements from both worlds, both of the institutions for the care of the elderly and of living in neighborhoods within the community. In sheltered housing, there is a combination of security and access to medical services along with independence and privacy. Indeed, our findings allow us to conclude that during the heyday of the coronavirus crisis, the communal and protective characteristics of sheltered housing increased tenants' sense of belonging and satisfaction with life compared to the feelings of adults living in the community. At the same time, it is important to emphasize that the findings of the study indicate that many people in their 70s who do not live in sheltered housing do not see sheltered housing as a suitable alternative. There seems to be a significant limit of knowledge among the general population about what is happening in sheltered housing, especially about what happened in these settings during the coronavirus days.”