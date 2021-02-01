The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

From a 9-5 to a 24/7 Boss; Tim Da Jeweler Success Story

By RAESHEL CONTRERAS  
FEBRUARY 1, 2021 15:44
(photo credit: RAESHEL CONTRERAS)
(photo credit: RAESHEL CONTRERAS)
 
They say a diamond in the rough is a rare find. That diamond can also be known as Timothy Long Jr, aka Tim Da Jeweler. The self made luxury jeweler and designer has paved the way for himself to become one of the hottest custom jewelers in the game. Tim gets real candid in an interview hoping to inspire others to follow their dreams. 
“I was working full time for an insurance agency and it nearly killed me inside to go to work every day, while I would dream of doing something I actually loved” he explained. This dream became a reality in 2015 when he started designing and selling earrings on eBay as a new hobby. With his designs and sales picking up great traction, the light bulb went off and a new passion was formed. Shortly after the rise of TSV Jewelers, Tim was able to experiment more with his creative design process, crafting  earrings, rings and specializing in custom pendants. 
TSV Jewelers became a great success and led Tim to leave his full time job and become his very own full time boss. Tim tells us, “the grind to get where I am now wasn’t easy at all. It took hours of determination and research.” 
In fact It did, the jewelery industry has only a few big named jewelers. Most became jewelers taking over the family business, while others interned under jewelers and branched off to become their own. Taking on a industry that most people need help to get started, Tim decided to educate himself and become one of the very few self made jewelers. Fortunately for Tim, he was able to capitalize from TSV Jewelers and become Tim Da Jeweler. He explains, “it was important to put a face to my brand, so that customers can get a feel for who I am and gain trust while we do business.” In addition to putting a face to the brand, Tim opened an appointment only showroom, serving each client a one on one personal, luxury experience.
This has proved to be nothing short than beneficial as the jewelery industry has been flooded with scammers and pages that steal pictures to pass off as their own. Tim decided to put a stamp on his business and prove that he is here to stay and hopefully one day he can become a household name. “I like to to stay ten steps ahead, that way if I ever slip up it’s not as hard to get up and keep going.” He’s correct about that, young and hungry Tim utilizes his huge social media platform with over 70 thousand followers to stay connected with his peers and all of the hottest new trends. 
This self made boss is a serial thinker, always looking to improve his craft and his brand. When he’s not booked and busy with showroom appointments he’s constantly thinking of new designs that he can introduce to the jewelry world. He’s made huge strides in the past few years and he’s only looking to further put his mark on the jewelry industry. He is open and ready for bookings so come get that custome masterpiece!
To keep up with Tim Da Jeweler folllow his Instagram and website for latest updates 
Instagram: @Timdajeweler
Twitter: @timdajeweler


Tags business diamond Jewelry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel and the US must team up to tackle Iran safety issues - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Merav Michaeli resuscitate Labor?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Amotz Asa-El

Amid COVID-19, the haredi shtetl lifestyle is dying in flames

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
3

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
4

Secret bunker discovered beneath Warsaw Ghetto in Poland

Captured Jews pulled out of Warsaw Ghetto bunkers are led by German Waffen SS soldiers to 'Umschlagplatz,' the assembly point for deportation.
5

GOP Congresswoman blamed deadly forest fire on Jewish space laser

Did a Jewish space laser cause the deadly forest fire in California?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by