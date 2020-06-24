The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Gaming as a hobby – how to get started

By LAKSHMI PRABHA  
JUNE 24, 2020 16:11
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Once gaming was regarded as something quite nerdish that only people who were really obsessed with everything tech related would understand or enjoy. Many people thought of it as simply a waste of time and some were even ashamed to admit they liked gaming. It’s safe to say that things have come a long way since then and now more and more people are drawn by the idea of playing video games. The stigma has been lifted and everyone is free to profess their love for gaming
If you think gaming could be a fun pastime for you and you’d love to add it to your list of hobbies, but you’re not sure where to begin, here are a few tips that can help you start your journey into the video game world. 

Choose your games 

There’s such a wide variety of games you can choose from that it will probably take a while to decide which ones you prefer. 
  • Role-playing games – these games transport you into amazing fantasy and sci-fi realms. They’re quite immersive, allowing you to explore freely and develop your character’s story in countless ways. You’ll go on numerous quests and missions as part of the game’s storyline. 
  • First person shooters – FPS games are obviously based on a lot of shooting. You usually see everything through the character’s eyes and proceed to fighting enemies to pass from one level to another. Since you’re no pro, if you want to increase your ranking on popular FPS games such as Valorant, you can easily do it by using a Valorant boost service.  
  • Massively Multiplayer Online Games – if it’s a crowd you’re looking for, MMORPG are the games you need to play. You can go on quests as part of a team or you can compete against other players in the game. 

Choose your platform

Nowadays, you have various options at your disposal when it comes to gaming platforms. You don’t need expensive devices and state-of-the-art gaming gear – unless that’s exactly what you want and you can afford it, in which case feel free to go for it. For those who don’t want to complicate their lives too much, a tablet or even a phone will do. Just try out some gaming apps available for Android and iPhone and see which one catches your interest. 
Of course, if you want something a bit more serious, nothing beats the good-old console. An Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo system are going to be your weapons of choice, and obviously you’ll need a TV to pair them up with. You can find them all at reasonable prices, so you won’t have to invest a fortune in your newly found passion. 
Last but not least, there’s PC gaming – probably the most popular form of gaming out there and the one preferred by a lot of devoted gamers. Money wise, you can play PC games with minimal investment, but if you want to go all in and enjoy the PC gaming experience to its full potential, you’ll need a healthy budget. Besides, newer PC games do require more performant equipment, so keep that in mind when choosing a platform.


Tags business Gaming Online Games
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The controversy of using counterterror tools to fight coronavirus spread By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Behind you, Bibi! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
5 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by