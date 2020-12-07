The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Gerow Hair Inc.'s SMP procedures are making waves in the industry

Hair loss is a condition that can lead to severe self-esteem issues among both males and females.

By AVI STERN  
DECEMBER 7, 2020 09:56
(photo credit: GERON HAIR INK)
(photo credit: GERON HAIR INK)
Hair loss is a condition that can lead to severe self-esteem issues among both males and females. Many people go to great lengths to hide thinning hair and bald patches, including wearing hats and wigs all the time. The widespread occurrence of hair loss explains the many solutions that are now available, from Minoxidil that helps with hair growth to specialized shampoos and full hair transplants. According to Jonathan Gerow, scalp micropigmentation is the only non-invasive solution that is 100% effective in dealing with hair loss.
Jonathan Gerow and Erik Roberto are the founders of GerowHairInk, a New York-based business that is the leading scalp micropigmentation provider in the hair industry. Gerow and his co-founder Erik Roberto use an electric tattoo device to deposit a proprietary organic-based pigment into the scalp. This results in thousands of tiny layered dots that resemble real hair follicles and give the illusion of fuller hair. Scalp micropigmentation aims to give the look of a full head of hair by filling in the spaces where thinning has started.
"Seeing my mother lose her hair during her battle with cancer really pushed me to find a solution to hair loss, not only for cancer patients but also for people with alopecia, receding hairlines, and thinning hair," says Gerow on his decision to get into scalp micropigmentation. "We've worked on a 16-year-old schoolboy who was mocked for alopecia that left him almost bald and men in their forties with receding hairlines. We work on celebrities and regular people alike; people who want to improve their self-esteem by treating their hair loss."
There's no one-size-fits-all when it comes to scalp micropigmentation; different clients have different needs that require different solutions. Clients personalize their treatment by choosing the hairline design they want and their final goal of the treatment, which influences the number of dots done on the scalp.
Scalp micropigmentation is not only non-invasive but also cost-effective and low maintenance, making it accessible to anyone who wants to deal with their hair loss without having to undergo surgery.  
 
 


Tags business Businessman Beauty
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shirbit hack shows cybercrime is a dangerous threat By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. Giving Rabbi Sacks the Genesis Prize is the honorable, responsible move By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
David Wolpe Vayishlach: The tree of tears By DAVID WOLPE
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Med & Beyond: Because it’s about time By HILLEL FULD
My Word: Forgotten refugees and the proud Mizrahi heritage By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
3 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?
4 Fakhrizadeh: Hit squads, car bombs and remote-controlled guns - analysis
Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran November 29, 2020.
5 Iran says it has identified suspects in Fakhrizadeh assassination
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by