The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Giuliano Gonzalez,turning entrepreneurs into household names through his secret Digital PR strategy

Earning more than ten times his average monthly income after designing and implementing his new fail-proof digital marketing strategies

By PAUL LITMAN  
MARCH 22, 2021 09:17
(photo credit: GIULIANO GONZALEZ)
(photo credit: GIULIANO GONZALEZ)
 
With the increasing number of companies converting their business nature to online because of the pandemic, the demand for online marketing professionals have also increased exponentially. Finding the right team or agency who understands your vision, customer base and demographics seems to be no longer the most effective way to bring in customers. With the growing competition to draw in leads and sales online, your business needs someone who has a fail-proof strategy who has worked for him and is currently working for many of his clients.
Gaining rapid popularity in the digital marketing space in the recent months is Giuliano Gonzalez, the founder and CEO of Elite Agency Growth - a full service digital PR agency who’s helping coaches, consultants & online course creators build credibility and authority through press, podcasts, content creation and social media growth. Giuliano’s team of digital marketing strategists at Elite Agency Growth are taking entrepreneurs and brands from being unknown to being known real quick through their proven and tested secret digital marketing strategies.
This secret fail-proof digital marketing strategy was a result of an intense financial downfall in his career last December 2020. Ironically the best month of income he’s ever had, December 2020 was also the worst descent because of wrong financial decisions. Like most businesses, Giuliano analyzed what went wrong, designed new plans and strategies and catapulted his way back to the top earning more than 10 times his average monthly income in the previous months in just merely 30 days.
You might assume that his success in the digital marketing space is something he’s been preparing for and studying his entire life, but no. Giuliano Gonzalez pursued a career in sports as a professional football player after arriving in Sydney, Australia from Puerto Varas, Chile at the age of 13. Taking the advice of a close friend, Giuliano left his athletic career and got into real estate. Jumping from one agency to another and finally settling at an elite agency for roughly 2 years, Giuliano learned the importance of customer service, client delivery and being what it takes to be the best of the best. 
Giuliano Gonzalez never really saw himself as an employee, since then, he had big goals of becoming his own boss. At the age of 23, he took a break from his real estate career and travelled abroad to re-align his purpose. On his return, he started hosting podcasts together with his best friend Justin and invited successful entrepreneurs to learn smart tips and tricks from them on how to earn millions. With the success of this new venture, Giuliano started receiving inquiries and requests from more clients to do other digital marketing campaigns for them. So, Giuliano decided to expand his digital marketing business and rebranded it to what we now know as Elite Agency Growth. Continuously innovating their craft, Giuliano and his team are constantly getting their heads around tailor-fitting the best marketing strategies and campaigns necessary to boost each of their client’s online popularity to bring in more leads, traction and conversion. 


Tags digital Digital marketing Entrepreneur
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover is the time to ramp up the economy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Fake news is unhealthy and dangerous - opinion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid represents Israeli politics' lost sanity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by