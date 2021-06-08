The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gregory Chase’s enormous success on YouTube

By AVI STERN  
JUNE 8, 2021 10:17
(photo credit: GREGORY CHASE)
(photo credit: GREGORY CHASE)
 
Gregory Chase, the man behind famous YouTube channels like Top 5 Best, 100M Videos, and Fact File, has achieved numerous milestones at an early age. Through the video-sharing platform, he has made a name for himself, and in the process, earned millions of dollars in revenue. He is one of the many young individuals to take advantage of YouTube’s ability to help anyone earn money through uploading videos.
Through his enormous YouTube success, Gregory has been able to reach millions of people, travel the world, and experience luxury, as seen on his Instagram posts. What he has accomplished might be considered an overachievement by many, but for Gregory, nothing is impossible. To establish his career, he had to make a series of life-changing decisions and take bold steps along the way.
At the relatively young age of 24, Gregory has gained over 10 million subscribers through his numerous YouTube channels. His hard work and dedication, which he exhibited in his college days, had borne fruit. He keeps on making strides in the industry and hopes to surpass the level of success he has now in the years to come.
Like most boys during his time, Gregory was very passionate about online games, and he wanted to share this enjoyment with others. Therefore, he took videos of himself playing Call of Duty, the most popular first-person shooter video game in the world, and shared them on YouTube. This was in 2009, a time when getting lots of views was relatively unimportant, and Gregory was content with getting just 50 views.
Another game Gregory was very invested in during the turn of the decade was Minecraft, which was launched in 2011 and became an instant hit. He, along with his neighbor Mat, streamed their games on YouTube just for the sake of sharing it for fun. Unexpectedly, one of their videos garnered a million views, an achievement that thrilled the duo.
Despite experiencing some level of success, Gregory and Mat eventually parted ways, with Mat pursuing other things outside of gaming and YouTube. Gregory pursued a career in YouTube by making a Minecraft channel on his own. This channel, which is one of his earliest, most significant decisions, gained thousands of views, and within a year, obtained 30,000 subscribers.
Gregory was determined to take his YouTube success to the next level, and for this reason, he expanded his content to other genres. He started producing list-type videos where he counted down some facts about specific topics. Later on, this became the staple of a new channel he created, now known as Top 5 Best, which currently has 5.45 million subscribers.
For Gregory, pursuing your passion will ultimately determine your success and drive to keep on doing what you love. If you just stick to what you’re good at and enjoy doing it, then eventually, you’ll gain success. So in the end, he was able to lead himself to a career he once thought no college degree could give him.
