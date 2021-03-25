Hadas Capital’s Jerusalem Spirit: True luxury in the heart of Israel

Hadas Capital, developers of the Jerusalem Spirit project, are one of Israel's top real estate companies. Founded in 2010 by Hillel Zuravin and Asher Sebbag, Hadas Capital is the Israeli branch of VIG Corp – with an international reputation for both financial stability and considerable experience.

Asher Sebbag, CEO of Hadas Capital, says “there is no question that the success of Jerusalem Spirit is solely the work of the One Above. We also recognize and appreciate all the help we receive from our qualified marketing and sales team. Their professionalism has contributed to the outstanding results in sales. Hats off to the team!”

Sebbag continues, “After doing our due diligent market study and seeing the need of this unique neighborhood, together with the surrounding parks and antiquities, it became obvious that Jerusalem's Spirit is right here. One can feel the pulse and Spirit of Jerusalem in this location. It’s the very heart of it all.”

Yoann Kadoche, director of sales and marketing at Hadas Capital, explains why they have become so popular for both Israeli and foreign investors. "When a potential client contacts us, they know they are getting a first-class personal service. They are not just a phone number - but a person. From the first call, our customers become part of our Hadas family and that special trusting relationship continues until passing over the door keys."

Hadas Capital and its affiliates have built hundreds of residential units, focusing on creativity in design, attention to detail and reliable construction, together with a personal and individualized approach to their clients.

Partners in the Jerusalem Spirit project include the IL Investment LLC company, known for constructing thousands of units in the United States, together with the renowned real estate developer Eli Havlin, who has an impressive track record of real estate developments in Israel. This combination of forces provides optimum expertise and experience, capable of designing and building an exceptional project - like Jerusalem Spirit.

The architectural mind behind Jerusalem Spirit is Annette Frommer, who has integrated her Belgian style, flair and elegance to the architectural design. The oriental features and design, integrated with contemporary luxury reflects the history and ambiance of Jerusalem.

Kadoche says, "Foreign investors and olim alike, feel particularly comfortable with us because - like them – we are from outside of Israel. The fact that we know French, English, Spanish and other languages means that clients from abroad can communicate with us easily and can ask the questions they want. We share their mentality and know exactly where they are coming from and what they are concerned about."

Furthermore, Kadoche explains, "The founders of Hadas are from the US. Therefore, the standards of building work, engineering, marketing, and financial dealings are of Western standards - the customer service we provide is of the highest standards."

The apartments are from 40 to 130 sqm. and can be combined from 2 or 3 units, all the way up to 300 and 400 sqm. or even more. At Jerusalem Spirits, you will have the freedom and flexibility to select your own materials and designs. You can choose from single and duplex apartments and penthouses.

Kadoche says that the Jerusalem Spirit project is unique because "you can merge apartments up to 500 sqm. The apartments are large, and each has a balcony and suite. The views from all the apartments are stunning - you can wake up every morning looking over Jerusalem’s stunning Old City and Temple Mount."

Kadoche adds, "Jerusalem Spirit has over 194 apartments, of which 151 have been sold. Between 25-30 % of purchasers are Israelis; the rest are from around the world. The vast majority of our clientele are religious or at least respectful of the orthodox way of life.”

Sebbag says, “we have clients from all over the world, including Israel, Spain, South Africa, France, Belgium, Mexico and of course the USA and Canada. The diversity of our customers can only be explained in that the ingathering exiles has begun!"

The Spirit apartments are in such demand as they are designed, finished and accessorized to the highest possible standards - including, central air conditioning, under floor heating, luxurious bathrooms and kitchen features.

The luxurious Spirit complex offers a whole range of facilities, including: 24-hour secured lobby and concierge services, meeting areas, a children's playroom, a billiards and ping-pong table, a wine cellar and spa, recreational facilities, an indoor pool, an underground parking area, and cleaning and laundry services available on demand.

"The apartments are uniquely sized to fit a variety of personal needs. They come fitted with all necessities in a luxurious format. The amenities are first class and one of a kind for Jerusalem,” Sebbag says.

“Spirit is unique in that it is a high-end luxury building in its kind and will offer services to ease our customers with their long- or short-term stays. It is in a very desirable neighborhood and there is no other comparable project in the area currently.

“It has the unique feature of having your spirit uplifted by walking to the old city and the night life and shopping in the city center a stone throws away. The building itself sits across a green park on a quiet quaint street away from all the hustle and bustle,” Sebbag concludes.

You’ll be able to indulge in your own spa, semi-olympic indoor pool, jacuzzi, wet and dry saunas, state-of-the-art and well-equipped gym, personal training service and massage treatments to order. The complex also has a large conference rooms, workspaces, movie theatre and quiet reading library. There’s also an excellent cleaning and laundry services - available on demand.

Jerusalem Spirit is especially accommodating for orthodox clientele. With two beautiful mikvaot for men and women, two synagogues - one for Ashkenazim and one for Sefardim and a communal succah. The location is perfect, being so close to the Great Synagogue and local shuls, the Old City and kotel.

If you want to host family and friends for Shabbat and the chagim, then Jerusalem Spirit is also perfect for that. You can host your private events in your own multi-purpose rooms, or in the spacious halls with adjoining kitchens.