Household cost for dental care in low and middle-income countries

Dental care expenditure and experts differ between countries. According to the United Nations membership status, there are 195 countries globally. Still, the list differs if you consider countries that participate in international sporting events like International Olympic Games and Football competitions , and other micronations.



Countries in the international system are also grouped into different layers economically. Some countries are regarded as developed and developing states. One significant trait of developed countries is the availability of basic amenities such as security of lives and properties, good road networks, standardized economy, and functional health care system, which may be in limited supply in developing countries.



For this writeup, a comparison shall be made on dental care costs in low and middle-income countries, contrasting it with what is obtainable in developed countries.

Below is a list of some low- and middle-income countries and their corresponding household dental care cost:

N.B: For clarity

purposes, all dental services amongst different countries are converted to U.S dollars.

1. Bangladesh



In Bangladesh, the cost of household dental expenditure is proportional to the dental care services. For dental service like:

Digital ultrasonic scaling regular cost $20

Digital ultrasonic scaling irregular cost $30

Polishing $20

Advanced Polishing $35

U.V. Teeth whitening with the latest kits $75

Filling (tooth color matching light cure 8 th generation) cost per tooth $50 - $60

2. Costa Rica



With its proximity to the United States,

Costa Rica

has standard dental care service that is highly efficient and relatively low expenditure to what is obtainable in most advanced countries. The country constantly upgrades its public hospitals, and new ones are being built regularly with the latest equipment.



In Costa Rica, a tooth implant cost costs 1,000 dollars compared to $3,000 obtainable in the United States.

The cost of Crowns is $300 per tooth

Titanium Dental Implant average cost is about $900

Implant/Abutment/Crown $1525

Full Porcelain/Ceramic Crown $500

Porcelain Fused to Metal Crown (precious alloy) $550

Zirconia Crown $550

Implant Crown (including abutment) $850

3. Philippines



Below is the expenditure of dental services obtainable in the Philippines:

607 dollars per unit for All Porcelain Crown using Emax

607 dollars per unit for Porcelain Veneers using Emax

265 dollars per unit of Direct Composite Veneers Using U Veneer

431 dollars per unit of Prefabricated Veneers

823 dollars per unit for Zirconia Crown or Bridge

352 dollars per unit for Composite Crown or Veneers

470 dollars per unit for Porcelain On lay or Inlay (Emax)

215 dollars per unit for Composite On lay or Inlay

431 dollars per unit for one session of Laser Bleaching/Whitening

588 dollars for two sessions of Laser Bleaching/Whitening

1078 dollars for Cosmetic Gum Surgery

392 dollars per unit for Porcelain Fused to non-precious Metal Crown & Bridge

4. Ecuador



Ecuador has a quality health care system with a top-notch dental care service. The cost of getting dental cleaning and exams is only $30 per person, which is far below what is payable in the U.S and other neighboring North American countries.



Also, the price range for cavity repairs and filling is within $25 to $30. Partial plate treatment costs about $325, and to fix a complete set of dentures costs about $900 with a dental office visit, impressions, fitting, and lab work inclusive.