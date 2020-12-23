How Avi and Co. is redefining Luxury Watches Market

Anybody who is looking for an exorbitant luxury watch will vouch for someone who is consistently reliable and always provides a genuine product – which is rare. One such seller is Avi Hiaeve. His company Avi and Co. is trusted by many including big shot celebrities not only for 100% genuine products but also a fair and timely deal. Here’s how he is redefining the luxury watch trade. Let’s delve.

Changing the attitude of people towards watches

Just as social networking has redefined the meaning of ‘friend’, Avi and Co. is redefining the way buyers look at watches. Avi shares “We don’t sell watches, we sell investments.” Avi & Co. offers coveted watch brands like Richard Mille, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and Rolex. It endeavors to give people truly investment pieces of great value. People buy from Avi and Co. because they know they will get products that can be passed down for generations without losing their value.

Avi and Co.’s rare offering of luxury watches as investments has been turning heads in the right places. Many of its clients are top athletes, celebrities, rappers and other affluent who’s who of the sports, business, and entertainment industry.

Another reason that is contributing to Avi and Co.’s role in redefining luxury watch market is that most of Avi’s clients flock to him due to word of mouth. From footballers to rappers – most have connected with him via a reference. Now this is rare in the luxury watch market and Avi and Co. is making sure that it milks and leverages this aspect to the fullest as it continues to make people think and look at watches through a new lens. Avi shares, “Owing a Rolex or a Richard Mille is not about clocking a victory of sorts. It’s about investing as many luxury watches hold good investment value. A Birkin, or a Basquiat is a high-end, priceless work of art that has historically proven to hold and sustain the value paid for. In fact, its value matures even more over time. That’s what we make people realize and that’s how we are changing the way people perceive the luxury watch market.”